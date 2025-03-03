Millions brace for damaging winds and tornadoes as deadly severe weather shifts east

The risk for severe weather shifts east Wednesday, with millions more at risk for damaging thunderstorms.

Powerful winds associated with thunderstorms sweeping across the U.S. led to widespread wildfires and dust storms on March 4.

The first days of March, and meteorological spring, have arrived, and the atmosphere isn't wasting any time dishing out severe thunderstorms for central and eastern parts of the country, AccuWeather forecasters warn.

A potent storm moved out of the Rockies Monday night and into the central United States on Tuesday. On the northern side of the storm, cold air in the northern Plains continues to bring snow across Missouri and through the Great Lakes region. Precipitation on the southern side of the storm will come in the form of rain and severe weather.

Areas of Texas and Louisiana experienced severe weather that included damaging winds, rain and even snow on March 4.

On Wednesday, the storm responsible for days of severe weather will shift into the Great Lakes, stretching out the potent wind energy all the way down the Eastern Seaboard.

"The line of thunderstorms rolling through the East Coast will be moving very quickly; thunderstorms are not expected to last all day, but those that do form could be quite impactful," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

The main threat from the thunderstorms Wednesday will be high wind gusts. Still, there is the risk of a few brief tornadoes and some storms capable of producing hail and flash flooding.

Major metros in the mid-Atlantic, like Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina, should be aware of the timing of thunderstorms, as it could impact travel in these areas. The rain from these storms will be beneficial for the existing drought but could cause flooding and ponding on roadways.

In addition to winds created by the strong thunderstorms, the overall strength of the storm will produce widespread strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the country. The extensive nature of stronger wind gusts is likely to cause more damage and power outages, even outside of the most intense thunderstorms.

