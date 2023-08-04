Millions at risk for severe weather in the Midwest

A rare August severe weather outbreak, including the risk for multiple tornadoes, could upend weekend plans from the Plains through the Midwest.

From Washington to Florida, AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese breaks down her expectations for winning weekend weather from Aug. 5-6.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will sweep across the central Plains, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, with tens of millions of people at risk through the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"An unusually vigorous storm system for August has pushed out of the northern Rockies and is crossing the north-central United States," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "The storm is tapping into Gulf of Mexico moisture and has gotten an extra boost of energy from a strong jet stream overhead."

Saturday morning started off stormy across portions of the central Plains as leftover thunderstorm complexes packing heavy rain and gusty winds swept across the region. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents across the region will need to be wary of more severe thunderstorm threats in the coming days.

"Thunderstorms through Saturday night can bring damaging wind gusts, in addition to large hail," Anderson said.

However, any individual, discrete severe thunderstorm may produce tornadoes, especially from southeastern South Dakota through eastern Nebraska and into Kansas and northwestern Missouri, Anderson stated.

Severe storm, tornado risk shifts to Midwest on Sunday

Sunday may bring a much higher tornado risk compared to Saturday as the storm system shifts farther to the east.

"On Sunday, a combination of discrete cells as well as a squall line of severe thunderstorms is foreseen," Anderson said.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a large moderate risk of severe weather for Sunday that stretches from Iowa to Arkansas and includes a large part of Illinois. This area is expected to be at the greatest risk for tornadoes.

Major Midwest cities that could be blasted by severe thunderstorms on Sunday include Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville.

At 125 tornado reports and counting so far this year, Illinois leads the nation in the twister count as of early August. The state has reported the most tornadoes since 2006 when 144 twisters were confirmed, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Wind gusts in many of the storms will range from 60-70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 80 mph.

Motorists should expect delays and dangerous conditions on the roads and highways over the North Central states this weekend. Torrential downpours can lead to a sudden drop in visibility, flash flooding and the risk of hydroplaning.

Where severe thunderstorms repeat or overlap areas that were drenched with heavy rain much of this week from Nebraska to Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, more flash flooding can occur.

Substantial airline delays anticipated

The scope and magnitude of severe weather in the Midwest on Sunday could lead to major airline delays and ground stops as storms approach the major airport hubs. The number of flight cancellations is likely to increase through Monday.

Airline passengers elsewhere in the U.S. with connecting flights to the Midwest or as their final destination could be adversely affected.

The same storm system will push slowly into the Northeast on Monday, where flight delays may mount later in the day in some of the major hubs from Pittsburgh to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Rain to soak parts of northern Plains, Upper Midwest

North of the storm track, there will be significant rainfall from southern North Dakota through portions of Minnesota and Iowa.

"Widespread rainfall amounts in the 1- to 2-inch range with localized amounts in excess of 3 inches," Anderson said.

While there can be localized pockets of flash flooding through this region, the bulk of the rainfall will be beneficial as many areas remain in a drought, Anderson added.

A period of drenching rain may pivot southeastward across a portion of the Great Lakes region from Sunday night to Monday in the wake of the severe weather threat.

Tornado outbreaks rare in August

Tornadoes can occur year-round, but outbreaks of tornadoes are much more common during the spring to early summer season rather than midsummer from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley states. This is due to the northward retreat of the jet stream.

A tornado scoured the ground and caused damage near Woodburn, Indiana, on Aug. 24, 2016. (Scott Jordan Drone Footage/NWS Storm Survey)

However, in a setup not much different from this weekend, nearly two dozen tornadoes touched down in the Midwest on Aug. 24, 2016, according to NOAA.

Indiana and Ohio both had 11 confirmed tornadoes on this day with the strongest being an EF3 tornado with winds of 160 mph in Woodburn, Indiana. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported during the outbreak.

