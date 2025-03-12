Midweek severe weather just a sample of upcoming late-week outbreak

Severe storms packing hail and high winds to erupt Wednesday evening in south-central United States ahead of late-week, severe weather outbreak.

A Florida woman was recording from inside her car as an EF2 tornado tore through the area on March 10.

The same storm that brought soaking rain to Southern California into Tuesday night will race eastward across the Southern states into Thursday, and it will trigger severe weather in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma, to name a few states, at midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The severe weather into Thursday is not part of the storm that has the potential to trigger swarms of tornadoes from Friday to Sunday, as previously warned by the forecasting team. While it will not match the latter storm in scope or intensity, the midweek system will still bring significant impacts to the region.

The main threats from the strongest thunderstorms from late Wednesday to Wednesday night will be large hail and powerful wind gusts.

Some hailstones could reach the size of golf balls and perhaps baseballs--both which can cause severe property damage. Wind gusts in some of the storms will generally range from 55 to 65 mph, with an AccuWeather StormMax™ gust of 80 mph. Winds of this intensity can break tree limbs, cause loose outdoor objects to become dangerous projectiles and trigger sporadic power outages.

Because the storm is quick-moving, downpours will be brief, so any flash flooding will most likely be limited to urban areas. Some of the major metro areas at risk for severe thunderstorm activity into Wednesday night include Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Dallas; and Memphis, Tennessee.

As is the case with any severe thunderstorm, there is the potential for a brief isolated tornado.

As the storm continues to move quickly, parts of the Southeastern states may experience at least some locally heavy and gusty thunderstorms Thursday before the main severe weather event begins Friday.

