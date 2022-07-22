Massive sandstorm blotted out the sun in one Chinese province

A heavy sandstorm hit the Qinghai Province in northwestern China on July 20. Clouds of sand reduced visibility and slowed traffic in many areas.

Hazardous weather caused widespread disruptions to daily life across portions of China over the last week. A massive dust storm engulfed part of one Chinese province during the middle of the week just days after sweltering heat baked a large swath of the country.

The powerful sandstorm roared to life on Wednesday over portions of the province of Qinghai, located in northwestern China. The worst of the storm blew through northern areas in the province and forced travel to come to a halt as residents and tourists alike sheltered in place.

The imposing sandstorm was captured on video rumbling through the vast desert terrain in part of the province. China Central Television via Reuters

One of the hardest-hit locations was the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which encompasses much of the northern section of the Qinghai province.

Eyewitnesses reported the sandstorm lasted for nearly four hours on Wednesday, according to CNN.

During the peak strength of the massive storm, visibility dropped below 650 feet (200 meters) in spots and completely blotted out the sun, according to the South China Morning Post.

China Central Television via Reuters

Wind speeds of 33 mph (53 km/h) were recorded within the storm as sand and dust pelted the region. AccuWeather forecasters say it is likely stronger wind gusts occurred within the storm, but meteorological instrumentation is sparse within the region of occurrence.

Portions of the Qinghai are typically dry. In fact, the northwestern section of the Qinghai province is considered a desert. Forecasters say it's likely that sand from these dry or desert areas was lofted into the air as thunderstorms developed in the western portion of China at midweek.

No casualties were reported as a result of this sandstorm, according to state media.

Elsewhere in China, a significant swath of the population has endured unseasonable, even record-breaking heat this summer. Since mid-June, large sections of northern, eastern and central China have baked amid a long-term heat wave, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

From June 13 to July 12, high temperature readings in at least 71 national meteorological stations broke historical extremes, according to a CMA press release. At least three cities in the Hebei province, including Lingshou, Gaocheng and Zhengding, and one city in the Yunnan province, Yanjin, have eclipsed 111 F (44 C) this summer.

The heat was so brutal in the Yunnan province city of Zhaotong last week that railway workers had to get creative to prevent damage to railroad tracks.

Workers could be seen sliding giant blocks of ice down each rail of a section of tracks on Wednesday, July 12, in an attempt to bring down the temperature of the metal. When exposed to extreme heat, railroad tracks can warp and buckle.

Railroads in the city of Zhaotong, China, were cooled by big ice cubes on July 12, during the highest recorded temperature in the area since 1959.

Elsewhere around the globe, rail travel across the United Kingdom was severely impacted by unprecedented heat earlier this week.

AccuWeather forecasters say relief from the heat across parts of China is not expected in the upcoming days.

"The focus of the heat this weekend into early next week will be southeast China and far northwest China, including Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Zhejiang provinces in the southeast and Xinjiang and western Qinghai province in the northwest," explained AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls. "There can be expansion of the heat into more parts of China, including far northeast China and the Korean Peninsula, later next week."

