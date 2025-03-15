'Looks like a bomb went off': 14 dead as new tornado outbreak tears through several states

At least 14 people are dead after severe storms, including many dangerous tornadoes, swept through the central United States late Friday night into Saturday leaving behind catastrophic damage. An earthquake also shook Mississippi amid the severe weather.

This drone video, captured by storm chaser Brandon Clement, shows homes ripped apart by a tornado in Tylertown, Mississippi.

At least 14 people in Missouri and Arkansas are dead and many more injured after severe storms, including multiple tornadoes, swept through the central United States late Friday night into Saturday.

The deadly storms ripped apart houses and businesses, downed trees and trapped residents in debris, according to emergency reports. Parts of Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa and Illinois experienced some of the worst of the extreme weather. St. Louis County has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the destructive storms.

A man carries his dog to safety in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

New wave of tornadoes tears across South on Saturday

Saturday is the second day in a row that millions are facing "extreme" risk of severe thunderstorms packing destructive winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding downpours as severe weather targets over 20 states through Sunday.

As severe weather continues to track eastward, so too does the significant tornado threat that looms over the region including states such as Louisiana, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

Tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms pummeled the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast states on Saturday afternoon as the severe weather threat shifted eastward, damaging homes and snapping trees.

A pair of tornado-warned storms moved in tandem across southern Mississippi during the afternoon, with a "confirmed, large and extremely dangerous tornado" barreling into Taylorsville shortly after 2 p.m. CDT. Less than an hour later, residents in the town rushed to shelter again as the second storm tracked over the same area.

Tornado damage in Tylertown, MS on March 15, 2025. (WxChasing/Brandon Clement)

To add to the chaos, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled central Mississippi at the same time the first tornado plowed into Taylorsville.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported live from eastern Mississippi after a rain-wrapped caused damage near the town of Pachuta. Jayjack explained how he saw the twister pass right in front of him.

"I got in position for that storm...Right before it got to me that debris ball appeared again. But the storm was really wrapped in rain and I got as close as I could safely get to the storm," Jayjack told AccuWeather on-air meteorologist Geoff Cornish. "I actually could hear the audible roar as it passed by, saw some tree limbs down. I made my out of where those limbs were down and eventually I saw a vehicle had actually hydroplaned down the road."

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported live from eastern Mississippi after a rain-wrapped tornado led to hydroplaning cars.

Jayjack said conditions in parts of the state are very dangerous. "Not just because of the tornadoes, but heavy rain, we have flash flood warnings here...You're driving around you hit those big puddles of water you can hydroplane and end up in a ditch."

It is unclear if there have been any significant injuries or fatalities in connection with the latest storms and tornadoes.

Storm chaser Tony Laubach reported live on AccuWeather on the evening of March 15, explaining some of the difficulties with tracking tornadoes in places like Mississippi and Alabama.

More than 500 reports of severe weather, including strong winds, hail and tornadoes, have been tallied across the Plains, Gulf Coast and Midwest since the first storms erupted on Friday.

Death toll rises from storms, tornadoes on Friday night

Eleven of the deaths happened in Missouri with six reported at several campgrounds in Wayne County, according to CNN. Another fatality was confirmed by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Jefferson County as well as the deaths of three people in the Bakersfield area of Ozark County.

In Butler County, Missouri, another person died when a tornado struck a mobile home park near Poplar Bluff, located about 100 miles east of Bakersfield, WSILTV reported. Authorities there also reported that buildings in the city were significantly damaged, including a supermarket and a kindergarten facility.

At least three people were killed in Independence County, Arkansas, and dozens more were injured due to severe weather in the northern part of the state. Crashes were reported near Rolla, Missouri.

"For your safety, please avoid the area and allow first responders to do their job. I-44 and MO 72 are impacted, with debris causing closures. Power lines are down—DO NOT drive over them," Corporal Raclicia Tyler with Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a release.

"In the aftermath of the storms across Missouri, we’re on duty all night," Missouri Highway Patrol posted on Facebook. "Rescue Efforts – We’re currently trying to locate and assist those in need. Call 911 or *55 for help. Keep Safe – Avoid downed power lines, pay attention to road closures and check on your neighbors. Theft Prevention – Unfortunately, storms can attract looters. We are in affected areas to prevent theft and protect property. Report any suspicious activity immediately."

Authorities in the hard-hit town of Elliott, Mississippi, spent the night searching for survivors after massive nocturnal tornadoes tore through the state, leaving an unfathomable amount of destruction behind.

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

"It lasted about 10 minutes. We heard it coming. Sounded like a freight train," an Elliott resident said. "All of the sudden we heard something. That tree. Boom!"

Rescuers with flashlights were going from the rubble of one house to the next, rescuing people trapped in heavy debris.

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

People console each other in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Multiple tornadoes also struck northeastern Arkansas between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, with at least 10 radar-detected tornadoes touching down in counties across the state.

Nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous as people can't see them coming and don't know to take shelter.

Residents in Arkansas and Mississippi describe what the scene was like after tornadoes tore through the region on March 14 and 15.

Catastrophic storm damage has also been left behind in Cushman and Cave City in Arkansas. Located about 130 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, the towns are so damaged some neighborhoods are unrecognizable. On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, Arkansas, said that they had found damage "at the top of the EF3" range of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

"There's all kinds of devastation. The power lines are down. There's trees down, it's just, it's horrible," Cave City resident David Kunkel told Storm Chaser Brandon Clement.

In some cases, the destruction is so bad it's difficult to tell what building you're looking at in video footage.

"Everything is just total destruction. There's several homes just completely leveled. Our auto parts store is completely leveled...it looks like a bomb went off; it actually does," one Cave City resident said early Saturday morning. "All the houses have the roofs ripped off them, a lot of houses have caved in."

Suspected tornado leaves behind devastation in Cave City, Arkansas

Power outages are widespread, with 107,000 customers without power in Missouri mostly in the southeast corner of the state, according to Poweroutage.Us. Around 30,000 are without power in Illinois and 24,000 in Indiana.

There are a reported 27,000 outages in Texas, 13,000 in Arkansas and 10,000 in Oklahoma due to extreme winds and wildfires.

Storm survey teams will continue to assess damage, debris and radar data to determine the exact number, paths and strength of tornadoes. It will take several days for the damage surveys to be conducted.

The danger is far from over. An even more dangerous threat is expected Saturday. Accuweather has issued an "extreme risk," the worst category on its severe weather scale. It is the first time AccuWeather has issued an extreme risk since May 26, 2024.

The widespread severe weather outbreak will impact more than two dozen states as it progresses eastward from Saturday to Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate hundreds of additional severe weather reports involving downed trees and power lines, along with the potential for multiple powerful tornadoes. Some of these tornadoes could be long-lived, posing an even greater danger.

There will also be the risk of power outages and major travel disruptions. Property owners and road crews should be prepared for downed trees and flash flooding. The severe weather threat, including multiple strong tornadoes, will extend well beyond the daylight hours, tremendously adding to the danger.