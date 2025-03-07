Locally severe storms to rattle Gulf Coast states this weekend

Severe thunderstorms shift eastward across the Gulf Coast states this weekend bringing risks to outdoor plans and traveler. In the strongest storms there may be some risk to lives and property.

As a storm travels through the south-central and southeastern United States this weekend, thunderstorms packing strong winds, flooding downpours and potentially damaging hail will erupt, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The storms will be given fuel from warm, moist air originating from the Gulf.

Those traveling through the region, including along the Interstate 10 corridor, or with outdoor plans will likely encounter disruptions. As the storms approach and pass over the airport hubs in the region, ground stops are likely and could lead to missed connections.

Lightning strikes pose the greatest risk to those outdoors, while torrential downpours can not only reduce visibility to near zero but also lead to flash flooding.

On Saturday, the most significant risk for locally severe thunderstorms will expand eastward from eastern Texas and Louisiana to southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and into the western part of the Florida Panhandle.

On Sunday, the risk of severe thunderstorms will shift farther to the east, extending from the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and the northern part of the Florida Peninsula to southern Georgia.

"During both days, a couple of the strongest thunderstorms could trigger a brief tornado," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

North of the severe weather zone, there can still be some thunderstorms in areas where periods of rain are in store along portions of the Interstates 20 and 40 corridors.

