A tornado earlier this evening in Bell County, Texas caused damage. A church in the town of Salado was completely destroyed. This tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 miles. In addition, 23 people were injured according to the Bell County judge. Of those injured, 12 were taken to the hospital with 1 person in critical condition.
Storm chasers captured this incredible video in Gilmore City on April 12 as severe storms slammed Iowa and surrounding states.
Storm chasers captured this incredible video in Gilmore City, Iowa Tuesday evening as severe storms slammed Iowa and surrounding states. In the video, a tornado is seen ripping the roof off of a building, sending it crashing across a roadway.
According to PowerOutage.US more than 100,000 customers were without power at 10 p.m. CDT in northeast Texas after severe storms swept through. According to National Weather Service spotter reports, trees were reported down on roads over a wide area. The roof of a house was blown off in Mount Enterprise, while windows were blown out of the Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live on the AccuWeather Network from Salado, Texas Tuesday evening, where police said cars were tossed around and homes sustained serious damage during a likely tornado. Local roads are closed. So far, everyone in the town is accounted for and only minor injuries have been reported.
A 5.5-inch-diameter hailstone was found in Salado, Texas on the afternoon of April 12, 2022.
In addition to tornadoes, another dangerous weather event hit Texas Tuesday evening: hail of a diameter that was literally off the charts. Hail that measured up to 5.5 inches pelted Salado, Texas, at roughly 6 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Local resident Gina Brown compared the massive hail to a human hand, as well as to a lemon, which the hail dwarfed in size.
The NWS hail reporting standards only cover hail up to 4.5 inches in diameter, called "grapefruit-sized." Hail this size is very rare, but the record diameter for Texas hailstone was 6.4 inches in April 2021. Other large hailstones were reported Tuesday afternoon in Arkansas (4.5 inches in New Blaine) and South Dakota (2.75 inches in Clayton).
This week's blizzard is dropping feet of snow in the northern Rockies. 47 inches of snow has been estimated at Albro Lake, Montana and the public reported 36 inches of snow nearby at Pony, Montana. As much as 14 inches of snow had fallen so far at Fessenden, North Dakota, where it was still snowing as of 8 p.m. CDT.
Conditions have forced several major road closures, including a major stretch of I-94 that serves as a border between Montana and North Dakota. The Department of Transportation for both states closed I-94 from Billings, Montana, through Jamestown, North Dakota, a freeway stretch of 513 miles. Another major road closure is I-29 from Fargo, North Dakota, to the Canadian border.
The severe weather outbreak hitting the central United States resulted in a confirmed tornado in Iowa Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:20 p.m. CDT, a tornado was on the ground west of Gilmore City, Iowa, tearing through local farmland. The tornado was shown live on the AccuWeather Network via journalist Tony Laubach, broadcasting from nearby Pocahontas, Iowa. As of 7:01 p.m. CDT, several Iowa counties were under tornado warnings, while the northwest quadrant of the state remains under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. CDT.
Roughly an hour later, a tornado touched down east of Humboldt, Iowa, 13 miles south of Gilmore City, according to law enforcement.
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Iowa on April 12 as a severe storm produced tornadoes throughout the central U.S.
West of Waco, Texas, AccuWeather multimedia journalist Bill Wadell captured a lightning strike hitting a tree as he drove by at 5:18 p.m. CDT. The strike, captured on his dashcam and GoPro, was a sudden blast to the tree, creating a violent visual of the Texas severe storm.
Several potential tornadoes were reported Tuesday across Texas during the late afternoon hours, including a dangerous situation on a central highway.
At 5:55 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, reported a life-threatening situation approaching Highway I-35 outside of Killeen, Texas, in the central region of the state. The NWS told residents to seek shelter immediately. An hour prior, a radar-indicated tornado was reported north of Killeen. The area's storms produced another tornado roughly 10 minutes later southwest of Waco, Texas.
A hook echo is present on the AccuWeather radar southeast of Killeen Texas near Salado at 6:00 p.m. CDT April 12, 2022.
Severe weather watches in Texas have expanded northward, now with tornado watches added to the mix. After an earlier report of severe thunderstorm watches in south-central Texas, the National Weather Service issued alerts for tornado watches from the southern end of the Dallas metro area, down to the state capital of Austin. The tornado watches, which run until 11 p.m. CDT, also include the cities of Waco, Corsicana, Killeen and Palestine. More severe thunderstorm watches have been issued as well in the state until 9 p.m. CDT, west of the tornado watch zone in spots like Abilene, Texas, and Brownwood, Texas.
While this snowstorm poses a threat to the calves, Rancher Whitney Klasna says that her ranch in Richland County, Montana, “desperately” needs the moisture from the storm. In messages to AccuWeather over Twitter, she says that the area has been on the Drought Monitor map since May 2020, and it’s been designated as a D3-D4 drought since the spring of 2021. The D3 and D4 rating on the U.S. Drought Monitor represent extreme and exceptional drought conditions, respectively, with impacts that range from culling cattle and selling early to widespread pasture loss. However, it will still be dangerous to some of her cattle as the ranch is in the middle of calving season.
“Prep for a storm like this starts long before the storm,” Klasna said. “We make sure our cows are in good health and condition going into calving. We always make sure to have infrastructure in place to mitigate impacts by these spring storms.” She added that the ranch relies heavily on the National Weather Service and other weather services for forecasts on cold temperatures, storms and, especially, wind directions and speed to help prepare windbreak and know where to best shelter the herd to ride out any adverse weather. The biggest concern Klasna has, however, is over electricity.
“We are very concerned that the power will go out, especially since our power supply comes from areas in North Dakota that are forecasted to have the deepest snow and weather impact," Klasna said.
Just before noon local time, 10 inches of snow had already piled up in Billings, Montana. The accumulation was enough to shatter a snowfall record -- and it was still coming down. The 10 inches was more than enough to surpass the previous daily snowfall record for April 12, a mark of 5.8 inches set on this date back in 1991. Not only was the daily snowfall record broken, but the winterlike storm also unloaded more snowfall on an April day in Billings than any other April day since 1955, according to the NWS. By the time the snow stops falling, AccuWeather forecasters predict, Billings could measure as much as 18 inches from this storm.
The AccuWeather Wintercast outlook for snow accumulation in Billings, Montana.
Frigid conditions have left Montana's most populated city in a deep freeze on Tuesday. Billings, Montana, with a population of over 100,000, has experienced AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below 0 F since 3 a.m. MDT. The feel of zero-degree temperatures accompanied blowing snow, courtesy of wind gusts up to 23 mph. A 24-hour precipitation report shows that the city was hit with 0.34 inches of snow.
The lowest temperature in Billings took place at 10:47 a.m. MDT, when RealFeel temperatures fell to -13 F. As of 1:38 p.m. MDT, the RealFeel temperature sits at -7 F.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) issued a No Travel Advisory for the southwestern and central regions of the state on Tuesday morning as snow began to pile up. Other roadways in the southern portion of the state that fell outside of the advisory were labeled as snow-covered, and continuous ice was also reported on I-94 east and westbound lanes near Bismarck. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Tuesday that weather and travel conditions were "quickly deteriorating" across the state as of 11 a.m., CDT. The NDDOT expects difficult roadway travel to last through Thursday.
As severe weather slams the central United States this week, the state of Texas continues to be in the crosshairs. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watches for parts of central Texas, lasting through 9 p.m. CDT. Over 20 counties are part of the watch, including Erath County and Taylor County, which are home to Stephenville, Texas, and Abilene, Texas, respectively. The two cities have a combined population of nearly 150,000 residents. Weather conducive for fires is also a concern, as the western portion of the state is currently under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. CDT, indicating an increased risk of fire danger. Much of southern and central Texas, including the state capital of Austin, will be under a fire weather watch Wednesday, from 10 a.m. CDT through 8 p.m. CDT.
Severe thunderstorm watches (yellow) have been issued for parts of Texas in addition to red flag warnings (red) for a high risk of wildfire development.
The first night of the severe weather’s impacts on the south-central United States featured baseball-sized hail in Arkansas on Monday night. Photos of the massive hailstones emerged on Twitter on Monday night in the city of Charleston, Arkansas, located in the northwest portion of the state.
According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, golf ball-sized hailstones fell in the area near Lake Conway, Cato and Mayflower, contributing to the swath of power outages on Monday night in the state. The National Weather Service reported that the largest hail in the state was measured at 4.5 inches in Logan County, roughly the size of a grapefruit.
A blizzard closed schools, colleges and some government offices in North Dakota on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a blizzard warning for the majority of western and central North Dakota. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 2 feet of snow across much of the state with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 40 inches through Wednesday. Radar imagery on Tuesday afternoon showed snow falling across much of southern North Dakota, with the heaviest of the snow falling just south of Bismarck. Schools sent students home with laptops in preparation of several snowbound days. Bismarck and Mandan public schools were among those that were closed on Tuesday.
A screenshot of the weather radar around midday Tuesday shows heavy snow (blue) and rain (green and yellow) across the northern Plains.
The same storm bringing feet of snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the Rockies and northern Plains and severe thunderstorms to parts of the Midwest is also bringing an extremely dangerous wildfire threat to parts of the Southwest and southern High Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has identified a large area of extreme fire conditions that extends from Midland, Texas, up through Garden City, Kansas. In this area, conditions are ripe for dangerous wildfires as dry conditions and strong winds threaten to turn a small blaze into a raging firestorm. Large and fast-moving wildfires are possible throughout the day, and residents should avoid starting fires anywhere the fire risk is elevated.
President Joe Biden plans to visit Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday ahead of stormy weather. His trip to Menlo, a town located about 45 miles west of Des Moines, will be to discuss his economic agenda and the actions he is taking to lower costs for working families, according to the Des Moines Register, citing information from the White House. He will also touch on the investments in rural Iowa provided through the infrastructure law signed late last year. Details have not yet been shared on where Biden will speak or whether the event will be open to the public. However, severe weather is expected to hit the Midwest into Tuesday night, with AccuWeather forecasters saying that the greatest risk of multiple strong tornadoes may be centered on Iowa.
Snow continues to fall across parts of Montana late Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, measured 8 inches of snow outside the office. Snowfall rates are currently 2 to 3 inches an hour. Just west of Billings, in Pony, Montana, 30 inches of snow was reported as of late Tuesday morning. More snow is expected to fall throughout Tuesday, which will add to the current totals.
A historic blizzard is starting to unfold over North Dakota and eastern Montana that could go down as one of the most significant snowstorms since 1966. AccuWeather meteorologists say that snowdrifts could reach up to 20 feet tall. The drifts could bury cars at this height and make it impossible to leave a building from the ground floor. Ranchers are also concerned that the extreme snow could be deadly for livestock, particularly newborn cattle. “Unfortunately, there will be some calves across the region that won’t make it through the storm but hopefully it’s not a huge loss,” Katelyn Dynneson-Larson, a rancher in eastern Montana, told AccuWeather in an interview. “We’ve definitely seen that in the past with other spring storms.”
A satellite view of the massive storm system over the central U.S. on April 12, 2022. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
As blizzard conditions start to unfold across the Upper Plains, frigid weather and bitterly cold winds are going to make conditions even more miserable. In Bismarck, North Dakota, where a blizzard warning has been issued and 1 to 2 feet of snowfall are expected, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature has already fallen to 2 degrees F and is expected to dip below zero tonight. The shockingly cold temperatures show how quick the weather can turn -- the high temperature in Bismarck on Saturday was 64 degrees and the last time the high temperature didn't reach at least 50 there was on April 3. Similarly, chilly conditions are expected in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, at its lowest, is expected to sink below zero there on Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded its outlook for Tuesday’s severe weather to a “moderate” level for parts of Iowa. Out of the five severe weather outlooks the SPC issues, the moderate risk is a level four, which means long-lived severe storms are likely within the newly defined area. Damaging winds, flooding downpours, very large hail and several tornadoes are expected late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night in parts of northern and west central Iowa. More than 579,000 people are located within the moderate risk area. Residents should have a plan in place for when storms arrive and have their phones charged in the event that the storm creates widespread power outages.
Folks from Fargo through Bismarck, North Dakota, are waking up to snow with more on the way in the coming days. Between 1 and 2 feet of accumulation is likely across a large section of North Dakota with even higher snow drifts due to strong winds. AccuWeather is predicting between 12 and 18 inches of snow in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with the possibility of around 24 inches by Friday morning.
Advances in radar technology have helped make it easier for meteorologists to identify tornadoes based on just the images on their computer screens. Dual-polarization radar makes it possible for meteorologists to peer into storms on radar using a product called correlation coefficient (CC) and identify if storms are lofting debris up into the air. Meteorologists also use traditional radar tools like reflectivity, which can be used to identify hook echoes that often hold tornadoes, and rotation, which can identify a couplet of winds moving toward and away from the radar. On velocity radar, this often appears as a red area directly next to a green area.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting more severe weather to explode from southern Minnesota to the coasts of Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday after several tornadoes touched down across Arkansas on Monday. Tuesday's storms are yet again expected to feature flash flooding, very large hail, intense downpours damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, with the highest risk for severe weather present in two spots through Tuesday night: one from Kansas City, Missouri, to southeastern Minnesota and the other from Dallas to Oklahoma and Arkansas.
"People living in or traveling through the region should closely monitor forecasts and stay alert for the latest severe weather watches, warnings and advisories," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
After severe storms produced tornadoes across Arkansas and dropped large hail from Oklahoma to Missouri and Mississippi on Monday night, they began to lose intensity during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Residents are warned not to let down their guard yet though, as more severe weather is on the way through Tuesday night for those in eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and western Mississippi.
Storms on Tuesday can produce tornadoes, very large hail, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.
This radar image, captured early Tuesday morning, shows thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on potent thunderstorms prowling across the Plains early Tuesday morning before sunrise.
"All the ingredients have come together to produce very dangerous severe weather from southern Oklahoma through northern Arkansas," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger.
Grapefruit-sized hail has been reported across this area along with a few tornadoes, and a tornado watch was in effect for parts of eastern Oklahoma and most of Arkansas early Tuesday morning.
"The severe weather is expected to trek into western Tennessee on Tuesday morning where it will eventually meet a less favorable environment for severe weather," explained Geiger.
This severe weather has already caused at least one university in the area to cancel Tuesday's classes due to power outages and flooding.
As of Monday at 10 p.m. local time, there were five tornado reports across Arkansas as homes were found damaged. Residents took shelter in laundry rooms and basements across Jacksonville as tornado sirens also sounded in Cabot. Over 3,000 were without power on Monday night, according to PowerOutage.US, primarily across Faulkner County, though tornado reports also came in from Sebastian, Logan and Pulaski counties.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured this video showing the rotation as a tornado started to form in Charleston, Arkansas.
Arkansas has officially been added to the list of states hit by this week’s severe weather, as the state has been slammed with several confirmed tornadoes. One of these resulted in a tornado emergency issued for the Little Rock metro area at 8:12 p.m. EDT, putting over 200,000 residents in the destructive path.
At approximately 5:18 p.m. EDT, a tornado was viewed just east of Bloomer, Arkansas, creating an incredible sight for local residents. The storms then moved eastward through Charleston, Arkansas, seen on radar at 5:20 p.m. EDT. About an hour later, a tornado was reported in Scranton, Arkansas, about 40 miles east of the initial tornado in Bloomer. Besides the tornado, hail was also seen in the Scranton area during the late afternoon hours. Hail storms appearing in Fort Smith, Arkansas, came as a shock to one local:
While it seems strange to put blizzard conditions and April in the same sentence, the combination of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and temperatures still low enough to produce snow across parts of the Great Plains make April a meaningful month for snowfall in the heartland. The most recent big snowfall was in 2019, when more than 2 feet of snowfall was reported in parts of South Dakota. However, some historic snowstorms blow 2019 out of the water. All the way back in 1921, 98 inches of snow was reported over the course of three days in Silver Lake, Colorado. Even late April can be very fruitful for snowfall. In 1984, about 73 inches of snow piled up in Red Lodge, Montana, over the course of three days leading up to April 27.
The most expansive severe thunderstorm event thus far in 2022 is predicted to unfold this week, hitting areas that have already experienced rounds of damaging weather this spring, as well as areas that have avoided the recent spate of outbreaks. Storms on Monday afternoon will be centered on a small area around Arkansas and could continue into Monday night.
On Tuesday afternoon, storms will erupt from Texas through Iowa, with the worst of the storms expected to occur around Dallas and Kansas City. The severe weather will become even more widespread on Wednesday to include areas farther north such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Madison, Wisconsin. All modes of severe weather are possible through Wednesday with tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph.
With blizzard conditions ongoing across parts of the northern Plains, farmers and ranchers have hopefully taken precautions to protect their livestock, as snowstorms can cause significant trouble for animals too. In 2015, more than 35,000 dairy cows were killed in a blizzard that impacted parts of Texas and New Mexico, causing snowdrifts up to 14 feet tall that buried some of the cattle, with some going hungry in the storm, according to reporting from The New York Times. In 1972, more than 100,000 cattle were killed in a North Dakota blizzard, more than one-tenth of the state's herd. Colorado State University gives cattle herders numerous tips for preparing for severe cold and snow, including but not limited to moving animals indoors but not overcrowding them, having an abundant feed in safe and warm locations and ensuring water is free of ice.
The system that will spark severe thunderstorms and blizzard conditions across the central U.S. this week has moved onshore over the Pacific Northwest. Over 60,000 power outages were reported in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning as the system spread rain, snow and wind across the region. Portland, Oregon, was one city that received measurable snow, the first time that at least 0.1 of an inch of snow accumulated in the city during April. However, it is not the latest snowfall in the city’s history. On May 8, 1953, 0.5 of an inch of snow accumulated in the city.
A satellite image of the storm system churning over the Pacific Northwest before daybreak on Monday, April 11, 2022. (NOAA/GOES-WEST)
With an intense April snowstorm set to bear down on parts of the Great Plains, blizzard warnings have been issued for a large chunk of western North Dakota, eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota. Among the cities and towns covered by the active warnings is Bismarck, North Dakota, where AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a prolonged snowfall, with 1 to 2 feet of snow expected by the time the storm wraps up on Thursday.
A blizzard is defined as a storm that brings sustained winds of 35 mph or greater and visibility less than one-quarter of a mile for three consecutive hours. The intense winds needed to verify blizzard conditions can create white-outs, making all kinds of travel hazardous.
