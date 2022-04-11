While this snowstorm poses a threat to the calves, Rancher Whitney Klasna says that her ranch in Richland County, Montana, “desperately” needs the moisture from the storm. In messages to AccuWeather over Twitter, she says that the area has been on the Drought Monitor map since May 2020, and it’s been designated as a D3-D4 drought since the spring of 2021. The D3 and D4 rating on the U.S. Drought Monitor represent extreme and exceptional drought conditions, respectively, with impacts that range from culling cattle and selling early to widespread pasture loss. However, it will still be dangerous to some of her cattle as the ranch is in the middle of calving season.

“Prep for a storm like this starts long before the storm,” Klasna said. “We make sure our cows are in good health and condition going into calving. We always make sure to have infrastructure in place to mitigate impacts by these spring storms.” She added that the ranch relies heavily on the National Weather Service and other weather services for forecasts on cold temperatures, storms and, especially, wind directions and speed to help prepare windbreak and know where to best shelter the herd to ride out any adverse weather. The biggest concern Klasna has, however, is over electricity.

“We are very concerned that the power will go out, especially since our power supply comes from areas in North Dakota that are forecasted to have the deepest snow and weather impact," Klasna said.