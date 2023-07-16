Over 700 flights to and from three airports in the Northeast have been canceled, according to FlightAware.com. The majority of the cancellations were at Newark Liberty International in New Jersey where 333 flights were canceled, followed by 236 flights at John F. Kennedy International in New York. Another 135 were canceled at Boston Logan International in Massachusetts. Delays at the three airports had risen to 654 flights by Sunday late morning. The cancellations and delays come as storms slam the Northeast, unleashing heavy downpours and triggering aerial flood watches near the listed airports. Tornado watches have also been issued for neighboring counties.
(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
At least three people died Saturday night when they were swept away by torrential floodwaters in Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia, and emergency crews continued searching for four others who remained missing on Sunday, according to authorities.
"Our area was hit with a torrential rainstorm" that caused flash flooding in several areas throughout the township, Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday morning. “The flash flooding caught numerous motorists by surprise and many were trapped."
The bodies of two women and one man were found in the area of Washington Crossing, part of Upper Makefield Township in Bucks County, about 30 minutes north of Center City Philadelphia. Those missing include three females and a male and range in age from 9 months old to 63-years-old, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said during a morning press conference Sunday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Officials said about 6-7 inches of rain fell in a two-hour time period across Bucks County Saturday evening. Flash flood warnings and flood advisories are in effect for much of the Northeast Sunday.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. Here are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
• Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
• Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
• Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
• Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
• Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
Knowing when severe weather is approaching can be life-saving information, especially during a severe weather outbreak, like what is unfolding over the Northeast Sunday. One of the easiest ways to receive severe weather alerts, such as tornado warnings, is by having the free AccuWeather App on your smartphone. Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app, which also provides an ad-free experience. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer. These custom alerts can provide critical time to seek shelter before damaging weather moves into the area. Watching the AccuWeather Network and monitoring AccuWeather’s website are two other ways to stay updated with the latest weather information.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories