At least three people died Saturday night when they were swept away by torrential floodwaters in Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia, and emergency crews continued searching for four others who remained missing on Sunday, according to authorities.

"Our area was hit with a torrential rainstorm" that caused flash flooding in several areas throughout the township, Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday morning. “The flash flooding caught numerous motorists by surprise and many were trapped."

More video of the massive & fatal flooding scenes in upper Makefield #BucksCounty pic.twitter.com/siPFWJbXFh — Jo Ciavaglia (@JoCiavaglia) July 16, 2023

The bodies of two women and one man were found in the area of Washington Crossing, part of Upper Makefield Township in Bucks County, about 30 minutes north of Center City Philadelphia. Those missing include three females and a male and range in age from 9 months old to 63-years-old, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said during a morning press conference Sunday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Officials said about 6-7 inches of rain fell in a two-hour time period across Bucks County Saturday evening. Flash flood warnings and flood advisories are in effect for much of the Northeast Sunday.