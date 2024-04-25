“Wow!!! What a tornado just north of Ravenna, Nebraska, this Friday at 12:32 p.m. CDT,” storm chaser Brandon Montgomery tweeted after recording this footage. “Incredible experience!”

Storm chaser Brandon Montgomery followed a tall rope tornado as it tore across a field in Ravenna, Nebraska, on April 26.

Ravenna is about 175 miles west of Omaha, which is one of the major metro areas that are very close to or within the high-risk area into Friday night along with Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.

Rope tornadoes, named after their long, thin appearance, are the smallest type of tornado and can be short-lived, lasting just a few minutes but can be just the start of the evolution of a twister. Don’t be fooled by their size! Even a thin rope tornado can cause damage, although the path of destruction tends to be narrow compared to other kinds of whirlwinds.