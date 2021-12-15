Early Wednesday morning, the AccuWeather forecast team was warning about a fast-moving and powerful line of severe weather that would race eastward across the middle of the nation during the early evening hours. Future radar depictions of the weather system showed that the storm system would be very skinny, but pack a huge punch with powerful winds being the primary threat along with the threat of tornadoes.

A future radar image generated at around 7 a.m. showing what AccuWeather meteorologists expected to play out across the middle of the U.S. during the early evening hours on Dec. 15, 2021. AccuWeather

Looking at the actual AccuWeather radar during the evening, the skinny line of storms indeed materialized almost precisely as predicted. Compare the future radar the image above with a radar image below taken at approximately 7:15 p.m., Central Time on Wednesday. Extraordinarily high wind gusts have wreaked havoc across numerous states, topping out above 100 mph in several places. Several reports of tornadoes had transpired as well as the severe weather event unfolded. Keep an eye on the AccuWeather national weather radar now and at all times here.