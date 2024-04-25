AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach is wrapping up a day of tracking severe weather across Kansas and is headed east to get set up for tomorrow. AccuWeather Prime’s Melissa Constanzer caught up with Laubach as he traveled through Quinter, Kansas.

“It has been more of a hail day today,” Laubach said. “Most of the hail we saw was anywhere between nickel and quarter-sized. We had hail reports in Kansas as big as two-and-a-half inches, that would be tennis ball-sized hail.”

In the video below, Laubach explains why there was more hail than tornadoes: