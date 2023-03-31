The safest place to be during a tornado is in an underground shelter, but if you find yourself on the road during a tornado threat, it's important to know how to take cover properly when there are little options. Experts say never to seek shelter under a bridge or overpass during a tornado, as was the case just south of Malcom, Iowa, Friday, when a stretch of Interstate 80 was placed under a confirmed tornado warning and vehicles stopped to take cover underneath. Wind speeds become amplified under an overpass and that area offers little to no protection from flying debris.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark warned there aren’t any completely safe options if someone is driving near a tornado, just less dangerous ones. “The safest option is always to seek shelter in a sturdy structure, especially underground,” Clark said. “This can be achieved if the tornado is visible at a far distance and there is light traffic, by driving at right angles to the perceived path of the tornado and seeking shelter in a sturdy building off the roadway.” If reaching a structure is not possible, experts recommend staying in the car with your seat belt on, getting as low as possible and finding cover. It’s essential to protect your head."