Two tornadoes were reported in Illinois Friday afternoon as a line of dangerous thunderstorms crossed into the state. One tornado was spotted near Eureka, Illinois, which is about about 17 miles northeast of Peoria, Illinois. Another was spotted in Pleasant Plains in Sangamon County, just west of Springfield.
The damaging tornadoes were part of several that touched down across the country on Friday,, including in Little Rock, Arkansas, and in Iowa. Confirmed tornado warnings continued to be issued in Illinois and Iowa through Friday evening.
A spokesperson for the Baptist Health Medical Centers in Little Rock and North Little Rock, Arkansas, said the hospitals are treating 23 people for injuries suffered in the large tornado that tore through the city earlier this afternoon. She said five of those patients are in critical condition.
The interior of a store is damaged after a tornado ripped through Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach captured footage of a massive tornado touching down in Keokuk County, Iowa, Friday afternoon. Debris was shooting up into the air as the tornado slowly churned and heavy rain poured down. Multiple power lines were ripped out of the ground and acres of farmland damaged. At one point, the sky darkened quickly just before the twister made its way across a street.
A huge tornado was spotted on the ground in Keokuk County, Iowa, on March 31.
Little Rock, Arkansas, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seeking National Guard assistance to help local emergency crews respond to the tornado aftermath in the city after a large twister ripped through parts of the state, injuring several people, officials said.
Scott said he has reached out to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to request Guard assistance. Huckabee Sanders said the tornado, which touched down in the early afternoon Friday, local time, caused “significant damage” in central Arkansas, tearing off roofs, overturning vehicles and uprooting trees throughout the city. Scott reminded residents to “please stay away from the affected areas to allow emergency responders access.” Officials said it was too soon to determine the total number of injuries.
Huckabee Sanders said she is in “constant communication” with State Police and state emergency coordinators who are working with local law enforcement to assist those injured. “Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm,” the governor said on Twitter.
The safest place to be during a tornado is in an underground shelter, but if you find yourself on the road during a tornado threat, it's important to know how to take cover properly when there are little options. Experts say never to seek shelter under a bridge or overpass during a tornado, as was the case just south of Malcom, Iowa, Friday, when a stretch of Interstate 80 was placed under a confirmed tornado warning and vehicles stopped to take cover underneath. Wind speeds become amplified under an overpass and that area offers little to no protection from flying debris.
AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark warned there aren’t any completely safe options if someone is driving near a tornado, just less dangerous ones. “The safest option is always to seek shelter in a sturdy structure, especially underground,” Clark said. “This can be achieved if the tornado is visible at a far distance and there is light traffic, by driving at right angles to the perceived path of the tornado and seeking shelter in a sturdy building off the roadway.” If reaching a structure is not possible, experts recommend staying in the car with your seat belt on, getting as low as possible and finding cover. It’s essential to protect your head."
Storm chaser Brett Adair captured this video of a tornado barreling toward Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 31, and its destructive aftermath.
A large, catastrophic tornado roared through areas north and west of downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday afternoon, laying waste to everything in its path. The twister tracked across a highway, flipping cars and blocking traffic. Large trees were also uprooted and buildings were severely damaged. Storm Chaser Brett Adair was in the area and captured footage of the tornado and the immediate aftermath. More storms are possible in central Arkansas through Friday afternoon, which could disrupt any ongoing search and rescue operations.
Millions of people from Wisconsin to Texas are under a tornado watch as severe thunderstorms escalate across the central United States. The most recent tornado watch was issued for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, including Chicago and Milwaukee. Tornado watches extend nearly 1,000 miles from southern Wisconsin to northeastern Texas, with more watches possible through Friday evening as severe thunderstorms move eastward.
The view of a tornado Friday afternoon in Little Rock, Arkansas, as seen from Colonial Glen area of the city. (Tristan Acker)
A large, fast-moving tornado roared through central Arkansas early Friday afternoon near the Little Rock area. Preliminary reports of damage to buildings and disruptions on highways have been reported in the wake of the twister. Power outages are also spiking in Pulaski County, the county in which Little Rock is located. Over 50,000 electric customers were without power, and rising, according to PowerOutage.us. A severe thunderstorm immediately proceeded the tornado-warned storm, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds to areas that were hit by the tornado. There is no word on storm-related injuries.
A radar image of the Little Rock area at the time the tornado emergency was in effect. (AccuWeather)
A life-threatening situation was unfolding around Little Rock, Arkansas, with a rare tornado emergency being issued for the city and surrounding areas. “A large, extreme dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Meteorologists at the NWS office in Little Rock took shelter during the emergency and temporarily transfered all operational duties to the office in Memphis, Tennessee, until the threat has ended. A tornado emergency is reserved for the most extreme situations when there is a significant risk of damage and a high likelihood of fatalities.
AccuWeather meteorologists have highlighted two “extreme” risk zones for Friday’s severe weather. The first extreme risk zone will stretch from southeastern Iowa and far northeastern Missouri to northwestern Illinois. Another extreme risk area will span across portions of eastern Arkansas, far southwestern Tennessee and northwestern Mississippi.
AccuWeather has four severe weather risk categories, ranging from some (which is the lowest threat level) to extreme (the highest threat level). Forecasters warn that violent, long-track tornadoes will be possible with Friday’s storms. While an extreme risk category has been issued in the past, it is “rare” for AccuWeather forecasters to issue one, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Friday to view first hand the devastation wrought by the EF4 tornado that struck a week ago today — just as a new round of severe storms threatens those same hard-hit regions of the U.S.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a storm-stricken area in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 31, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Today's outbreak of severe weather is forecast to move into Mississippi and the rest of the central U.S. by late afternoon into Friday evening, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. About a dozen states – from the Midwest to eastern Texas – are currently under severe weather alerts, raising the risk of tornadoes and flash flooding, through 8 p.m. CDT. An exceedingly rare extreme risk alert has been issued by AccuWeather meteorologists in some areas, affecting millions of residents.
At least 21 people were killed during last week's tornadoes in Mississippi. The Bidens plan to meet with residents and first responders as they receive a briefing from officials on the response and recovery efforts. Also, the president will deliver remarks at press conference scheduled for 1:25 p.m. local time to reaffirm his “commitment to supporting the people of Mississippi as long as it takes,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. It’s unclear when the Bidens will be heading back to the White House.
President Joe Biden talks with Rolling Fork, Miss., Mayor Eldridge Walker, second from right, as he and first lady Jill Biden arrive to survey the damage after a deadly tornado and severe storm moved through the area in Rolling Fork, Miss., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
With the severe weather risk escalating across the Midwest, school districts across Illinois are announcing early dismissals for students. Typically schools do not consider early dismissals, but according to Illinois-based news station WMBD, today is different. “We have a large number of families who are planning to travel this evening, the forecast is calling for some very severe weather conditions, and there are many members of our community expressing their anxiety tied to their experiences during the 2013 tornado [outbreak],” Beverly Manor School Superintendent Chad Allaman said. Several school districts around Memphis, Tennessee, have also decided to dismiss students early on Friday due to the looming thunderstorm and tornado risk.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer said Friday’s severe weather event will be a “widespread tornado outbreak,” during a live update. Reporting from St. Louis, Timmer said strong to potentially violent tornadoes will be possible from Iowa all the way down to Arkansas. Major metropolitan areas, such as St. Louis, Memphis and Des Moines will be at risk for severe weather. “These tornadoes are going to be very fast-moving,” said Timmer. “It’s very important to stay tuned to those severe weather watches and warnings today.”
The first tornado watch of the day has been issued for parts of the Midwest until 8 p.m. CDT and spans a large section of Missouri, far eastern Kansas, southern Iowa and western Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) called this a "particularly dangerous situation" with more than 5.1 million people will be under the tornado watch. Damaging winds gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to 3 inches in size and “a few intense tornadoes [are] likely,” according to the SPC. In addition to the tornado threat, severe storms could also feature frequent lightning. As storms track east during the day on Friday, the SPC warns additional tornado watches will be likely.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlighted two zones with a risk category of “high.” The first high risk zone stretches from portions of southeastern Iowa to northwestern Illinois and far northeastern Missouri. The second high risk zone spans from eastern Arkansas to northwestern and northern Mississippi and far southwestern Tennessee. Memphis is included in the second area placed under a high risk. This is the first high risk area the SPC has issued since March 25, 2021.
AccuWeather has four severe weather risk categories, ranging from some to extreme. The SPC is different, in that it has five risk categories, ranging from marginal to high. The high risk means long-lived, particularly intense, severe storms are expected within these newly defined areas. Numerous intense and long-tracked tornadoes are possible. Nearly 3 million people are located within the high risk area. Residents should have a plan in place for when storms arrive and have their phones charged in the event that the storm creates widespread power outages.
Severe weather will target a large stretch of the U.S. on Friday. Chicago is under a moderate threat — a level two out of four of AccuWeather’s severe weather risk — on Friday. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore warns that severe thunderstorms could start as early as 4 p.m. CDT in the Windy City. DeVore explains the squall line will move through Chicago from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.
While the biggest risk for Chicago will be straight-line winds, there is a possibility of a tornado spinning up. Although, Devore warns that the southern and western suburbs of the city will have the greatest risk for any torandic activity. After the severe weather threat ends, “the upper level energy of the storm wraps around cold air, and could bring snow showers to Chicago for a time Saturday morning,” said DeVore.
Aaron Jayjack was live on the interstate in Des Moines, Iowa, talking chase plans for the storm threatening the Midwest. Today, Des Moines is in the crosshairs for severe storms.
Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack was live near Interstate 80 in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday morning talking chase plans for the storm threatening the Midwest. “I am tracking a potent, early-spring storm that will unfold today across a large portion of the United States,” Jayjack said. He warned that supercells on Friday will be capable of strong to violent, long-track tornadoes. “These storms will be moving very, very fast here in the Midwest and down South.” Jayjack urged residents in the path of Friday’s severe weather threat to take warnings seriously and to have a plan in place.
A destructive EF4 tornado barreled through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, last week, killing at least 21 people. The storm leveled several neighborhoods and knocked power out for thousands. As severe weather targets the central United States on Friday, Rolling Fork will likely avoid the worst of the storms. AccuWeather forecasters have placed Rolling Fork in the “some” risk zone — the lowest of four severe weather risk categories. While storms will be possible in this area, the worst of the storms will likely hit farther north. However, this does not mean residents should let their guard down. Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Rolling Fork on Friday to survey the storm damage, meet with homeowners and get a briefing from state and federal officials, The Associated Press reported. During the visit, Biden is expected to announce that the federal government will cover the total cost of the state’s emergency measures for the next 30 days. This will include debris cleanup and overtime for first responders, the AP reported.
Damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected in more than a dozen states on Friday, and the timing of the storms will line up perfectly with the conclusion of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Iowa. Throughout the final week of March, schools across the state have been preparing students and staff for severe weather, including tornado drills. “We always need to have a protocol in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” said Jaime Meyer, the curriculum director for Wilton Community School District in east-central Iowa. According to Iowa-based news station WQAD, it only took two minutes for everyone in the school to move to a shelter in the school during a tornado drill. The training and storm preparations throughout the week could pay off on Friday, with thunderstorms in the forecast for most of Iowa on Friday afternoon and Friday evening.
According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, more than 75 million Americans are at risk of some form of severe weather on Friday. Major cities that are likely to be hit with severe thunderstorms capable of generating a tornado include St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee. “The severe storms will approach and swing through the Chicago metro area from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, which is an extremely busy time for airlines and vehicle traffic as people begin their weekend journeys and end their weekday activities,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
The severe storms will likely push through St. Louis on Friday afternoon but may not hit Memphis and Indianapolis until after dark. Potent thunderstorms are likely to swing through Detroit and Nashville late in the evening. The risks of tornadoes, damaging straight-line wind gusts and torrential downpours will extend well beyond the daylight hours on Friday as the storms advance across the lower Great Lakes and the Ohio and Tennessee valleys prior to reaching the western slopes of the Appalachians. Forecasters urge residents and visitors in the path of the storms to keep up to date on severe weather and tornado watches and warnings through the nighttime hours. Even where tornadoes do not strike, the force of the wind in the storms will be strong enough to push over poorly rooted trees and break off large tree limbs. As a result, there could be widespread power outages, incidents of property damage and blocked roads. In addition, the winds could blow over trucks and significantly damage mobile homes.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
•Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
• Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
• Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
• Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
• Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
