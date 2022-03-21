The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded its outlook for Monday’s severe weather to a “moderate” level. Out of the five severe weather outlooks the SPC issues, the moderate risk is a level four, which means long-lived severe storms are likely within the newly defined area. Damaging winds, flooding downpours, very large hail and several tornadoes are expected Monday afternoon into Monday evening from eastern Texas to western Louisiana. Austin, College Station, Bryan and Temple, Texas, are all located within the “moderate” risk area. Residents should have a plan in place for when storms arrive and have their phones charged in the event that the storm creates widespread power outages.
Millions of people across the southern United States are preparing for a stormy afternoon with a multi-day severe weather event about to kick off in Texas. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is in Grapevine, Texas, located just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and is ready to chase the storms that develop later today. “It does appear like the greatest threat for long-tracked, strong to violent tornadoes is across central Texas,” Timmer said, citing that Dallas is included in this area. “Those storms are going to develop at about 3-4 p.m.,” Timmer added. Watch the video below for Timmer’s complete analysis of the severe weather setup:
The GOES-EAST weather satellite took a picture of the southern Plains around midday Monday as the potent system that is the driving force behind this week’s severe weather threat was gaining strength. If the widespread cloud cover across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana holds through the afternoon, the clouds could limit the daytime heating from the sun and reduce the intensity of the storms through Monday evening. However, if there are breaks in the clouds, the strong March sun can energize the atmosphere, setting the stage for dangerous thunderstorms.
This satellite image, taken around midday Monday, shows widespread clouds in the area where severe weather is predicted through Monday night. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
After thunderstorms develop over Texas on Monday, they may continue to plow across the southern U.S. through Wednesday, not letting up after the sun has set. Overnight thunderstorms, particularly overnight tornadoes, can be more dangerous than storms and twisters that happen in daylight. “Nocturnal storm events often come as more of a surprise to people simply because they may not be as in touch with the environment around them as they are during the day, or they may be asleep,” Emergency Preparedness Specialist Becky DePodwin said. “That’s why it’s so important to ensure you will be awakened up by weather warnings issued for your location and to know the appropriate action when a warning is issued.”
Residents across the southern U.S. should have a plan in place before going to bed, including a safe place in their house to take shelter when a storm is approaching. One of the easiest ways to receive emergency weather notifications, including tornado warnings, is to download the free AccuWeather app on a smartphone.
Although southern Mississippi has had its share of tornadoes over the years, the most notable tornadoes in the last 10 years touched down in April 2020. Two EF4 and one EF3 twisters tore a path through the southern part of the state on April 12 of that year, as part of the Easter tornado outbreak that dropped 140 tornadoes on 10 states, killing 32 people as part of a record month. On April 19, another EF4 tornado traveled almost 50 miles southwest of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Two EF3 tornadoes hit near Monroe, Louisiana, during the Easter outbreak in 2020, but the state of Louisiana hasn't seen an EF4 tornado within its borders since Nov. 29, 2010.
Heavy rain accompanying this week’s severe weather in the southern U.S. will bring the risk of flash flooding, including some areas that will avoid the worst of the damaging storms. “While the severe weather threat will understandably receive extra attention, I want to stress that the biggest impact from this storm may come from the flooding risk because repeated bouts of heavy rainfall can occur over the same areas,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Areas from Dallas through Nashville could pick up 2-4 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches. Typically in all of March, the two cities measure 3.30 inches and 4.52 inches of rain, respectively.
Millions of people from Texas through the Carolinas are on alert for an early-week severe weather outbreak, an event that AccuWeather has been warning about since last week. Thunderstorms will begin to erupt over Texas on Monday afternoon, including Dallas, Houston and Austin, with intense winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible. However, the worst part of the outbreak is not expected until Tuesday when the storms shift eastward.
Significant, long-tracked tornadoes will be possible on Tuesday in addition to hail, flash flooding and destructive winds with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph. New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson and Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; are all located in the zone where the most intense storms and tornadoes are likely Tuesday into Tuesday night. “Darkness will only make things harder to spot when combined with the fast storm motion and the widespread storm coverage,” AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Mike Youman said. People that live in this area should have a plan in place for when storms arrive and have their phones charged in the event that the storms create widespread power outages.
