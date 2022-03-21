After thunderstorms develop over Texas on Monday, they may continue to plow across the southern U.S. through Wednesday, not letting up after the sun has set. Overnight thunderstorms, particularly overnight tornadoes, can be more dangerous than storms and twisters that happen in daylight. “Nocturnal storm events often come as more of a surprise to people simply because they may not be as in touch with the environment around them as they are during the day, or they may be asleep,” Emergency Preparedness Specialist Becky DePodwin said. “That’s why it’s so important to ensure you will be awakened up by weather warnings issued for your location and to know the appropriate action when a warning is issued.”

Residents across the southern U.S. should have a plan in place before going to bed, including a safe place in their house to take shelter when a storm is approaching. One of the easiest ways to receive emergency weather notifications, including tornado warnings, is to download the free AccuWeather app on a smartphone.