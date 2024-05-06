Tornado-warned storms with large hail and torrential rain pummeled parts of the Plains on May 6.

At least one person was killed when a tornado and severe weather swept through the small town of Barnsdall, about 40 miles north of Tulsa, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said early Tuesday morning. Search and rescue crews spent the night looking for survivors trapped in damaged homes in the small town.

According to the National Weather Service Tulsa, a large and destructive tornado was located over Barnsdall and moved through the area around 9:30 p.m.

“There’s a lot of damage between Bartlesville and Barnsdall along the path of the tornado, a lot of houses damaged, some completely torn up. We’ve got one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries,” Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told local affiliate KOKI.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported downed power lines and gas leaks in the Barnsdall area. As of early Tuesday morning, poweroutage.us reported 24,000 customers in Oklahoma are without power.