Glacier collapses, destroys 90% of Swiss village

A massive landslide thundered down a mountainside in Switzerland on May 28, wiping out 90% of a village that authorities had evacuated earlier this month. At least one person is missing.

"We've lost our village," Blatten Mayor Matthias Bellwald said in the wake of the landslide. "The village is under rubble. We will rebuild."

The landslide was triggered after a part of a glacier in the nearby mountains broke off, which sent a flood of ice, rock and debris charging down the mountainside toward the Alpine village on Wednesday.

Fortunately, most of the town's residents had evacuated amid growing concerns about the glacier's instability. However, a 64-year-old man is missing in the wake of the disaster, according to The Associated Press.

This photograph shows the small village of Blatten in the Swiss Alps destroyed by a landslide after part of the huge Birch Glacier collapsed and swallowed up by the river Lonza the day before, in Blatten on May 29, 2025.(Photo by ALEXANDRE AGRUSTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pictures of the town show a thick layer of mud and rocks sitting in the valley floor. Some of the buildings in town avoided a direct hit by the landslide, but were then submerged by water.

Search and rescue operations are underway as officials assess the full scope of the damage from the landslide.

This photograph taken above Wiler shows the Bietschhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps after part of the huge Birch Glacier collapsed. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)