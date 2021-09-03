Lightning strike kills 1, leaves 7 injured in New Jersey
By
Darryl Coote, UPI,
Updated Aug. 31, 2021 9:25 AM EDT
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and seven others were injured when they were struck by lightning on a New Jersey beach, authorities said.
The Berkeley Township Police Department said in a statement the lightning strike occurred at around 4:35 p.m. in South Seaside Park, just north of Atlantic City.
A total of eight people were hit by the strike, including four lifeguards, one of whom died of their injuries, police said.
The other seven victims were transported to local hospitals.
A circle of beach chairs and personal belongings sits on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., near where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured by a lightning strike, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato said in a statement that it was "a tragic and heartbreaking day" for the Jersey Shore.
"This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others," Amato said. "Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater."
Gov. Phil Murphy said he has spoken with Amato to offer the state's full support and assistance.
"Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today's horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured," he said via Twitter.
Berkeley Township said its beaches will be closed to swimming from Tuesday to Thursday as beach staff and lifeguards will be given time off. Crisis counselors will be made available to all staff, it said.
