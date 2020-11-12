Record-setting rainfall prompts water rescues, flash flood emergency in North Carolina
By
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Nov. 12, 2020 2:01 PM
Torrential rain and flooding submerged parts of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 12, including this backyard as well as causing flooding behind a shopping center.
Heavy rainfall, some of which was the result of Tropical Storm Eta, brought widespread flooding to the Southeast on Thursday, including in Charlotte, where more than 140 people were rescued from a charter school.
Video from the Charlotte Fire Department showed cars almost fully submerged in floodwaters in the parking lot of the Corvian Community Elementary School where the evacuations occurred. The school is located northeast of downtown Charlotte and sits close to nearby Mallard Creek. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
"Charlotte picked up over 4 inches in about four hours from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said. "When rain like that comes, the water doesn't have time to soak into the ground and just runs off and pools and can cause streams and rivers to quickly rise and breach their banks," he said.
Deep moisture, some of which broke away from Eta, has combined with a front to bring heavy rain and flooding, Houk added.
At Charlotte-Douglas Airport, a total of 4.84 inches was measured, setting a new daily record for the city. The previous record for Nov. 12 is 1.78 inches from 2006. According to WCNC in Charlotte, the rain also set a new all-time monthly record for the wettest day, breaking the previous record of 3.26 inches from November 1985. It is also the 13th wettest day on record for Charlotte, according to the news station.
For comparison, Charlotte typically receives about 3.14 inches on average during the month of November.
Motorists encountered a number of road closures in the area. Interstate 277 was rendered nearly impassible and looked more like a river during the Thursday morning commute around Charlotte.
A 36-hour rainfall amount of 8.56 inches was measured at Rocky Mount–Wilson Regional Airport by 11 a.m. Thursday. The airport is located about 50 miles east of Raleigh. More than 5.2 inches fell at Winston-Salem's Smith Reynolds Airport.
Flash flood warnings and watches stretched from South Carolina to Maryland's Eastern Shore Thursday morning, but for one part of the Carolinas, the most severe flood warning was issued.
Flash flood warnings and areal flood warnings (bright green) were in effect for much of North Carolina through Thursday morning. Flash flood watches (dark green) were issued for other areas.
A flash flood emergency was ordered for Hickory, Newton and Conover, North Carolina, located in the west-central part of the state, and home to a population of more than 150,000. The emergency expired after 9:15 a.m.
Emergency management reported at least 20 roads closed due to flooding in the area of the flash flood emergency.
"Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the NWS said when it issued the emergency.
Major river and creek flooding was reported in spots across North Carolina. The Catawaba River at Lookout Shoals Dam passed major flood stage of 106 feet and was as high as 108.3 feet Thursday afternoon. It was still shy of the record height of 114 feet set on Aug. 30, 1940.
Another flash flood emergency was issued at noon and was in effect until 5 p.m. for the area around Lookout Shoals Lake, which is about 50 miles to the northwest of Charlotte.
Fox 46 in Charlotte reported that at least 20 campers had to be rescued at the Hiddenite Family Campground campground in Alexander County, about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte. Elsewhere in the county, footage surfaced of a roadway collapsing live on-air.
After the drenching storm system moves out, drier conditions are forecast for the Southeast on Friday, which should benefit ongoing cleanup efforts.
