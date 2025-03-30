High risk: Severe weather outbreak to impact central, eastern US

This week, an alarming pattern featuring a significant risk for tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding and destructive winds will impact at least 2 dozen states.

Hail piled up in Minnesota and Michigan as strong storms swept through the Upper Midwest on March 28.

Over the upcoming days, a wide swath of the nation will be at risk for robust thunderstorms that will be capable of producing numerous tornadoes, large hailstones and intense wind gusts. Two consecutive storms that will traverse the Plains and portions of the East will spark rounds of severe weather and kick off a notable flood threat as the week goes on.

AccuWeather severe weather experts are not only highlighting a high risk for severe weather through Sunday night across parts of the Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys, but are also sounding the alarm bells for another high risk to develop by Wednesday in an eerily similar corridor.

High risk for intense, severe weather through Sunday night

As early as Sunday morning, thunderstorms had already initiated across portions of Texas and Missouri. Tornado watches were in place by the afternoon hours across parts of Illinois and Indiana as well as storms began to ramp up.

While a widespread zone from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Chicago and Detroit will face a moderate risk for storms through Sunday night, the placement of the high risk spans from Little Rock, Arkansas, to the western suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky.

Within this high-risk area will arise the greatest threat for strong, long-track tornadoes. A main point that AccuWeather forecasters are highlighting is that the time frame that storms are expected to develop within this zone will be later Sunday afternoon and through the overnight hours, when storms can be hidden within the cover of darkness and pose an added danger.

Residents from Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Paducah, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, to Louisville, Kentucky, are urged to stay weather-aware and have a way to receive severe weather alerts, especially into the nighttime hours.

"It is recommended to ensure that mobile phones are fully charged prior to the storm event in the case of power outages and to review your severe weather response plan," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Thunderstorms push to the Eastern Seaboard on Monday

The same storm to produce the severe weather risk on Sunday will continue to plague residents farther east from Monday to Monday night.

A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to continue to plow eastward from late Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters say. While this initial line of storms may wane into the midday and early afternoon hours as it rushes across the Southeastern states, a separate line may develop later in the day and advance across Virginia and the Carolinas.

Cities like Richmond, Virginia, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, down to Jacksonville, Florida, are forecast to face intense storms on Monday as the main frontal boundary advances to the coast.

Next storm to emerge into Plains late Tuesday into Wednesday

A secondary storm will begin to shift out of the Rockies and across the Plains from early to midweek, posing yet another notable threat for damaging storms.

The greatest chance for severe weather will arise later in the day on Tuesday, from the afternoon onward into the night, as the storm gathers energy and becomes more organized across the Central states.

As this zone of low pressure advances northeastward from Nebraska and across the Midwest from Tuesday to Wednesday, a swath of moisture will surge out of the South and fuel storms across the region.

Severe weather outbreak into midweek

Forecasters are warning of another intense round of tornadoes, large hail and destructive wind gusts on Wednesday and Wednesday night, setting up across an uncannily similar region from northeastern Texas to Michigan.

"Wednesday could end up being a carbon copy of Sunday, in terms of storm position and expected intensity. Another high risk zone is in the forecast from northeastern Arkansas to western Kentucky and southern Indiana," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Especially since this second round of severe weather on Wednesday is projected to impact some of the same cities that can face powerful thunderstorms through Sunday night, those trying to recover from storm damage can be particularly vulnerable to impacts around midweek.

"The harsh nature of the storms expected to develop across the Mississippi River basin around midweek will pose an additional threat to any residents who are exposed to destruction a few days prior. While there will be a brief lull in activity on Monday and Tuesday for some areas to allow for cleanup and recovery, another quick-hitting blow can exacerbate impacts and recovery time," highlighted Roys.

Locations like Paducah, Kentucky, for example, will face multiple rounds of hazards over the upcoming days, ranging from flash flooding and tornadoes to hailstones that can reach diameters larger than a ping-pong ball.

Flash flood threat to last into late week

Even following the destructive storms anticipated through midweek, forecasters also warn that the pattern that will persist into the upcoming weekend will consist of rounds of heavy rain, if not additional thunderstorms.

"If residents are in an area not directly impacted by damaging wind gusts, hail or tornadoes into midweek, they are likely going to encounter flash flooding this week," noted Roys.

Rising creeks and streams can quickly stir up trouble for those that reside in low-lying areas, especially given the heavy rainfall that occurred back in February.

Similar to the zone of heaviest rainfall expected this week, from the fatal Kentucky flooding that occurred in mid-February also encompassed much of western and central areas of the state, extending into northwest Tennessee. Another round of intense and potentially historic rainfall to similar areas could result in extended road closures and power outages.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.