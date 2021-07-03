Over 20 unaccounted for from a landslide triggered amid heavy rain
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 3, 2021 8:49 AM EDT
Heavy rain likely triggered a destructive landslide in Atami, Shizuoka, Japan, which damaged buildings and swept up cars on Saturday morning, July 3.
Emergency responders began rescue operations, with at least 20 people unaccounted for, according to Al Jazeera. This disaster has caused railway operations to be suspended and damaged between 100 to 300 households, according to the Mayor of Atami.
Earlier in the day, evacuation orders were issued in Otaki and Kamogawa, Chibi. Preceding the disastrous landslide in Atami, other landslides occurred across the region, including one in Zushi, Kanagawa, on Saturday morning, which blocked roads and injured at least one person.
General view of a site where heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Zushi, south of Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2021. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for an emergency meeting due the heavy rain and its impacts, including landslides. He expressed sympathy for the victims of the disaster. The Cabinet office of Shizuoka has stated it will apply the Disaster Relief Act to Atami.
"A low pressure moving along the southern coast of Japan has caused storms to train for a few days," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger.
"Training" is when thunderstorms form in the same place over and over again in a short period of time. It is like the cars of a train, where one follows the other, moving over the same location as the last.
Training thunderstorms produce tremendous rainfall over relatively small areas leading to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Attached to the low pressure, a front set up over Japan for several days this week, producing heavy rainfall, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Robert Richards. The front was slow moving, leading to significant flooding and mudslides.
"The heavy rain for an extended period of time acted to loosen up the dirt, trees and debris along the hillside to cause this massive mudslide," explained Geiger.
"Tokyo itself has received over 7 inches (178 mm) of rain since the last day of June, and Atami is located south of Tokyo, basically right in the center of where these heavy storms stalled out," Geiger said.
This image, taken Saturday afternoon, local time, shows rain to the west and east of Japan. (AccuWeather)
Atami is about 62 miles (100 kmh) to the southwest of Tokyo, Japan, and has a population of over 36,000 people. It is a popular seaside resort and fishing town, known for its hot springs and seafood.
"On average this area of Japan tends to see its rainiest months from June to October," Geiger said.
A "Heavy Rain Warning for Ground-loosening" is in effect in Atami and several other locations through Sunday.
"While precipitation won’t be nearly as heavy as it has been, rain and showers are in the forecast every day until Thursday, which could cause further mudslides on already fragile ground, and hamper search and rescue effort," said Geiger. There could be a break in the activity on Monday or Tuesday, but Geiger suspects showers will be around.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.