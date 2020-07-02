Hot in the Windy City. June ends on blistering note for Chicago residents

The temperature recorded on the last day of June 2020 made the month a top-five for Chicago in terms of weather records, which date back to 1871.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: US reports record 52,000 new cases in 24 hours

As the pandemic threatens to spin out of control, President Trump changed his stance on mask-wearing. And a 1990s pop star is allowed to go ahead with a performance in a coronavirus hotspot because of a legal loophole.

Read More Chevron right

How is the weather shaping up for Independence Day fireworks displays?

Millions of eyes will be gazing toward the sky to see fireworks that celebrate America's 244th birthday, but not every region will have equally great viewing conditions. Here's what to expect.