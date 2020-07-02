Weather News
Heavy rain triggers deadly landslide at jade mine in Myanmar
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 2, 2020 2:46 PM
Rescuers searched for those missing after heavy rain triggered a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Myanmar, on July 2. At least 100 people were killed in the landslide.
Rescue efforts are underway in the southern Asian state of Myanmar following a deadly landslide at a jade mine in the northern state of Kachin.
Officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon that at least 162 people were killed in the landslide, which occurred early Thursday local time in the gem-rich area of Hpakant, and 26 others were sent to a hospital with injuries, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department's Facebook page.
In this photo released from Myanmar Fire Service Department, rescuers carry a recovered body of a victim in a landslide from a jade mining area in Hpakant, Kachin state, northern Myanmar Thursday, July 2, 2020. Myanmar government says a landslide at a jade mine has killed dozens of people. (Myanmar Fire Service Department via AP)
Recent heavy rains in Myanmar are believed to have been a trigger for the landslide that, according to the country's fire service, left jade miners "smothered by a wave of mud."
According to Reuters, a pile of mine waste collapsed into a nearby lake, which caused mud and water to flow towards the mine workers.
A witness reported that the pile of waste looked precarious, on the verge of collapse, and heard people yelling "run, run!" when he went to take a picture.
A local official with the information ministry, Tar Lin Maung, told Reuters by phone that he expected the death toll to rise.
In the mountains of Myanmar, even away from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain triggering landslides is a common occurrence. Heavy downpours, in a short time, loosen the land and make it less sturdy. In hilly terrain, this can result in landslides.
Just last year, a fatal landslide occurred in the same region and left 50 mine workers dead.
Some of the same rain and moisture that likely contributed to Thursday's landslide has been to blame for the flooding taking place across southern China in recent weeks.
The wet weather looks to persist as search and rescue efforts continue in the coming days.
"Rounds of heavy rain and downpours are likely to impact northern Myanmar through at least the weekend, slowing down recovery efforts," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.