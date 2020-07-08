Weather News
Floodwaters invade hospital in New Hampshire as heavy rain wreaks havoc
By Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 14, 2020 2:50 PM
Heavy downpours on July 13 caused roads to flood on Plum Island, Massachusetts. Cars could be seen trying to drive through flooded roads.
Stormy weather has triggered severe flooding in northern New Hampshire, clogging roadways and even sending floodwaters spewing into a hospital operating room on Tuesday.
According to officials of Cottage Hospital in Haverhill, New Hampshire, floodwaters affected an operating room and specialty clinics, but no patient rooms. Officials told WMUR.com that 12 surgeries had to be canceled.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Grey, Maine, told AccuWeather that between 3 and 4 inches of rain fell in the general area.
"Essentially what we've had is an area of low pressure over us, drawing quite a bit of moisture, accompanied by very moist conditions at the surface," he said.
An AccuWeather radar loop shows thunderstorms spreading across much of New England on Tuesday, including New Hampshire, where heavy rain led to flooding. (AccuWeather)
Tubbs added that the incessant rain hasn't allowed the saturated ground to drain properly, furthering the flooding conditions.
Haverhill Police Department Chief Brandon Alling said the flooding had washed away backroads and caused shoulders on other roads to erode.
The NWS issued multiple flash flood warnings on Tuesday morning as a line of showers and thunderstorms slowly pushed through New Hampshire and Vermont. According to The Associated Press, flooding concerns extended into Vermont as well, as 3 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas of Essex and Caledonia counties.
Going forward, Tubbs said, a dry stretch should alleviate flooding concerns going into midweek.
"After today, thankfully tomorrow and Thursday look quite quiet," Tubbs said. "That should help outside of potential spotty shower."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo