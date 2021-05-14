Repeated downpours, storms to inundate central US
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 14, 2021 3:41 PM EDT
Forecasters say a series of weak disturbances will track from the Rockies and into the Plains this weekend.
AccuWeather meteorologists say another round of severe weather and flooding will develop in the United States by the middle of May, but this time, threats will be focused on the center of the country, rather than the Southeast, an area that has been pummeled by round after round of soaking rain on top of episodes of severe weather.
"A series of weak disturbances are expected to track eastward from the Rockies and into the Plains Friday and through the weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
The first of these systems will ignite a wave of thunderstorms late on Friday, targeting the Front Range of Colorado and eastern New Mexico into parts of western Texas, the Oklahoma Panhandle and Kansas.
Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing torrential rainfall and flooding, but the threats of gusty winds or severe hail will be more localized.
However, more widespread severe weather is forecast to return for the weekend. A stronger storm is expected to push into a very similar area early in the weekend, sparking severe thunderstorms.
These storms will be capable of producing hail and strong wind gusts that could potentially reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.
Residents in cities such as Dodge City, Kansas; Amarillo, Texas; and Denver should be on alert for any rapidly developing severe thunderstorms. Motorists along Interstate 40 should also remain vigilant, as heavy downpours could not only lead to ponding on the roads but also result in rapidly reduced visibility.
As the weekend comes to a close, a dip in the jet stream will usher several more storms into the region, allowing wet weather to repeatedly hit the region through the early part of next week. The unrelenting nature of the downpours will increase dangers across the South Central states.
"The combination of warm and increasingly humid conditions pushing into the southern Plains will extend the potential for flash flooding through Tuesday, especially where heavy downpours repeatedly move over the same areas," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches of rainfall is possible in areas impacted by several rounds of rain through early next week.
It is also not out of the question that a round or two of thunderstorms could turn severe in the area next week.
Thunderstorms will pose an array of some hazards such as lightning and even severe winds, hail or tornadoes; however, the rain they will produce could prove to be beneficial.
Moderate and severe drought are gripping portions of Oklahoma, eastern Colorado and western Kansas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In New Mexico and western Texas, the situation is even more serious, where large corridors are suffering from extreme and exceptional drought -- the highest level on the scale. As long as the rain falls steadily over a few days, rather than all at once, it should help to alleviate some of the drought in this region.
At the midway point of May, severe weather had already been more prolific this month than during all of April. There were just 73 tornadoes reported across the United States in April, well short of the three-year average for the month of 224, according to the Storm Prediction Center. May has already produced more than 110 preliminary tornado reports.
Violent thunderstorms ravaged portions of southern Louisiana late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, knocking down trees and power lines across much of the uptown portion of New Orleans. The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 mph caused the damage. Farther west, flooding downpours and high winds wreaked havoc on eastern Texas where a wind gust of 48 mph was recorded in Huntsville, Texas, located about 70 miles north of Houston.
