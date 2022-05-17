Flood threat to focus on 1,000-mile zone of US
Forecasters say that multiple days of disruptive weather will heighten the flood risk in part of the eastern U.S. through the end of the week.
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published May 17, 2022 8:23 AM EDT
Updated May 17, 2022 11:47 AM EDT
Through the end of the week, multiple rounds of thunderstorms will erupt from Missouri to Virginia, heightening the risk for flooding in those areas.
Pulses of energy shifting over the eastern half of the United States will fuel rounds of thunderstorms along a zone stretching from Missouri to Virginia, a setup that could create a flood risk that lasts for days.
"As we move past an eventful start to the week and look towards midweek, our focus shifts west away from the Eastern Seaboard to a corridor of storms likely to set up along a warm front moving eastward out of Missouri," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle.
One of these waves of energy in the atmosphere is likely to spark severe thunderstorms over part of the central United States from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night, which could disrupt travel along interstates 29, 70 and 80.
High winds, large hail and flash flooding will be the main threats in the region, including the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area into Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, storms pushing eastward from Missouri and Illinois will produce rainfall throughout the daytime hours across portions of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected to track through a similar corridor on Wednesday night, dropping additional rainfall on the already soaked region.
By Thursday, rain and storms are expected to ramp up once again across Kentucky, West Virginia and parts of Virginia and North Carolina, and bring additional flood threats.
"A surge of warm, moist air up from the Gulf of Mexico will help supply these storms with plenty of moisture," explained Kienzle.
Forecasters say rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches will be possible along a 1,000-mile stretch from Missouri to Virginia from the mid- to late week. In the heaviest of storms, forecasters say that rainfall rates over 1 inch an hour could occur.
Heavy rainfall rates combined with the likely west-to-east movement of storms could lead to multiple heavy storms dropping 2 inches of rain rather quickly in some areas, Kienzle said.
During this period, locally heavy storms can bring flash flooding and travel disruptions across the region. Across the lower Ohio Valley and along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains, additional threats such as damaging winds and small hail in stronger storms cannot be ruled out.
Excessive rainfall rates across the Ohio Valley can create dangerous travel conditions from Wednesday to Thursday. Motorists traveling along portions of interstates 64, 70, 81 and 79 should travel with extra caution with the heightened risk of torrential downpours and flash flooding from storms.
"The heaviest of this rainfall looks to be focused along the windward side of the Appalachians, and once these storms spill east over the mountains, the threat for significant rainfall lowers," stated Kienzle.
After consecutive stormy days, farmers and gardeners who have started to plant crops and flowers could face the risk of washout or even minor damage to some of the more sensitive vegetation. Overly saturated soils combined with fresh, unrooted plants could spell trouble for gardens and fields.
The weather pattern from Texas to South Carolina will trend on the drier side from the middle to the latter part of this week as the moisture is transported northward. Although residents will not escape the heat as it gradually builds eastward across the country's southern half from Wednesday to Thursday.
Daytime highs ranging upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit will expand to cities such as Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta on Wednesday and linger through the end of the week. Even locations like Raleigh, North Carolina, will climb into the mid-90s F later this week. For most sites, temperatures late this week will trend between 5 and 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
Meanwhile, locations to the north and northeast of the rounds of storms can generally expect comfortable weather with periods of light showers. Temperatures around midweek will trend near normal; however, temperatures will begin to climb higher heading into the weekend as the warmth builds across the East.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
