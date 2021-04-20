Feisty thunderstorms to jolt I-95 corridor ahead of cold snap
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Apr. 20, 2021 12:06 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 20, 2021 12:39 PM EDT
Springtime weather worries continue to mount across portions of the Northeast this week. In addition to the threats for snow and a late-April chill, severe weather is also in the forecast for some.
The week began with rather tranquil weather across portions of the Northeast. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms arose Monday afternoon, setting up a mild and sunny day for most Tuesday. However, a more tumultuous weather event is on the way for Wednesday.
"The collision with the warm air lingering along the East Coast early on Wednesday and the fresh push of cold Arctic air, will help create an unstable enough environment for thunderstorms on Wednesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.
This clash of air masses is likely to lead to severe thunderstorms erupting across southern New England and the Hudson Valley of New York southward through eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and eastern Maryland, and the I-95 corridor on eastward in Virginia and northeastern North Carolinas. Within this area contains major population areas like New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.
Some feisty storms may start up on the western edge of this region late Wednesday morning, but the most widespread severe weather is expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.
The most significant threat to the region is likely to be "dangerous lightning and damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph," explained Walker.
The turbulent weather hitting the I-95 corridor Wednesday will bring an abrupt end to a positively pleasant weather pattern across the region Tuesday. (AccuWeather)
Walker added that some thunderstorms may also bring the threat for small hail, as well as torrential downpours that could lead to ponding on roadways and in areas with poor drainage.
The timing of these thunderstorms could make traveling home after work across the I-95 corridor particularly challenging. Heavy bursts of rain and gusty winds could briefly reduce visibility for motorists.
Across parts of southeastern New England, including locations in Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, rain, thunder and even some gusty winds could all be possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, storms in this area are less likely to turn severe.
Once the new air mass settles into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, the chill will squash the chances for severe weather across the region for the rest of the week. The threat for severe weather will instead focus across the southern tier of the United States later this week.
