Weather News
15 years later, Katrina hero still treasures moment of hope
Fifteen years after rescuing a family, this Air Force veteran shared his story of delving into the horrors of Katrina and surfacing with new strength.
Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California
Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size.
Greek alphabet may be used for only 2nd time in history this hurricane season
With only six names still available on the 2020 Atlantic list and peak season still a week away, forecasters may have to utilize names they haven't used since 2005 to identify tropical systems.
September snow, cold to plunge across Rockies
A drastic temperature swing and dose of early-season snow will have residents from Montana to New Mexico wondering what month it is by Tuesday.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Anti-lockdown protestors take to the streets in Australia, Rome and Nepal
While lockdowns around the globe persist as the coronavirus case count continues to rise through the multi-millions, people in various countries are now taking to the streets to demand they come to an end.
AccuWeather School: How to spot and escape rip currents
If you are lucky enough to spend this weekend at the beach, don’t let rip currents ruin your trip!
News / Severe Weather
Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 6, 2020 2:03 AM
Firefighters battle the Lionshead Fire in Warm Springs Reservation, Oregon, on Sept. 2. The video showed orange skies and even a dust devil spotted.
Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size in the Sierra National Forest late Saturday. The reservoir is located about 90 miles northeast of Fresno, California.
The Madera County Sheriff's Office said that 150 people were trapped at the Mammoth Pool campground as flames blocked the only road to safety.
Military helicopters have been used to rescue those trapped by the flames and transfer them to hospitals in Fresno.
The Fresno Fire Department stated that 63 people have been rescued thus far, with 12 patients suffering severe to moderate injuries. The remaining 51 patients have minor or no injuries.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The Creek Fire is burning near the San Joaquin River and the communities of Big Creek and Huntington Lake, according to Inciweb.
Around 450 personnel have been assigned to battle the blaze, which has charred 36,000 acres after igniting on Friday evening. The fire is 0% contained as of Saturday night, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
"Visitors are advised that there is no access to the Shaver Lake area," according to the fire incident overview on Inciweb.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the communities of Big Creek, Huntington Lake and Cascadel Woods, and a portion of Highway 168 has been shut down.
"Crews [were] challenged [Saturday] by steep rugged terrain, heavy fuel loading and high temperatures," according to Inciweb.
Record-challenging heat is likely to continue to challenge firefighting efforts early this week, with temperatures soaring into the 100s F across California's Central Valley and 80s and 90s in the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada.
Forecasters warn that high winds will also be added to the mix early this week and could create a firestorm of activity across California and the balance of the Pacific Coast.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo