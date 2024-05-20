'Dozens of tornadoes likely' Tuesday as week-long severe weather threat kicks off

AccuWeather meteorologists warn a severe weather outbreak is possible from Tuesday to Tuesday night; however, the risk for storms bringing hail, downpours and locally damaging winds across the nation will continue into late week.

AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson expects a widespread severe weather outlook this week including hail, flash flooding and tornadoes.

More severe weather looms as an energetic pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere leads to numerous rounds of rain and thunderstorms across the nation this week. As energy emerges from the West into the Front Range and clashes with humid air spilling northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, robust thunderstorm activity will blossom across the Plains during the first half of the week.

Through Monday night, a storm will pivot eastward from eastern Colorado and Nebraska into the Great Lakes region. Locally heavy downpours will accompany storms that develop along a cold front, resulting in flash flooding and travel disruptions for some.

Locations, including just north and west of Chicago, will face a moderate risk for severe weather through Monday night. Forecasters highlight that the primary threats within storms that roll into the Windy City will include hail, locally damaging winds and flooding downpours.

Looming chances for a severe weather outbreak

On Tuesday, the environment will ripen across the Plains and Midwest, and AccuWeather meteorologists have designated a zone between northern Missouri and southern Wisconsin as an area at high risk for severe thunderstorms.

"We are now expecting a severe weather outbreak on Tuesday and Tuesday night from far northeastern Oklahoma to Wisconsin and Michigan. This very powerful storm will strengthen as it tracks northward into the Midwest," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Wind shear, a term used by meteorologists, is the change in direction and speed of winds throughout the various levels of the atmosphere. Vertical wind shear is an influential factor in the development of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes.

"Severe thunderstorms need wind shear to grow and thrive," said DaSilva. DaSilva added that a strong mid-level jet stream with weaker surface winds can even enhance rotation in a storm, which increases the risk of tornado development. Warm and humid air combined with an unstable storm setting are also key ingredients to the formation of tornadoes.

From Tuesday to Tuesday night, all of the prime ingredients will be in place for dangerous, quick-tracking storms to flourish from Missouri to Wisconsin.

"Several strong tornadoes will be possible across Iowa and into northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Experts recommend that those located within a severe-risk area be aware of where they can take shelter and have multiple ways to receive alerts. As thunderstorms ramp up into the overnight hours, the heightened danger of nocturnal tornadoes will arise.

"Tuesday night, a line of storms is expected to continue on east through the metros like Chicago in the evening hours and St. Louis by the mid- to later part of the overnight," noted Bauer.

A broad sector of storms to span the nation by midweek

By midweek, the storm that will be responsible for severe weather Tuesday will travel northeastward into southern Canada, leaving a cold front sprawling from the Great Lakes to Texas in its wake.

A widespread swath of the nation will be at risk for hail, downpours, locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Cities like Dallas, Little Rock, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh will be among some of the locations threatened by severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday night, placing roughly 57 million Americans at risk.

From Wednesday to Thursday, forecasters say a corridor of eastern Oklahoma, northeastern Texas into Arkansas will pick up rounds of heavy rain in addition to severe weather hazards. Between 2-4 inches of rain can spread across this zone within a 48-hour period. The excessive rainfall outlook for the region can result in dangerous flash flooding, especially since much of the region has already experienced rain over the last month.

By late week, storms can ramp up once again across portions of the South Central states and Mississippi Valley. There will be some risk for severe weather from Oklahoma City to Dallas and Little Rock.

Localized damaging winds from Thursday to Thursday evening can reach speeds of 60-70 mph at times, with the strongest storms capable of producing the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph.

Localized damaging winds from Thursday to Thursday evening can reach speeds of 60-70 mph at times, with the strongest storms capable of producing the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph.