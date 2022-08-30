Deadly storms unleash gusty winds, mass outages across Midwest

Hundreds of thousands lost power into Monday evening, including hardest-hit Michigan, as more thunderstorms were on the way for the Midwest region.

An uprooted tree in Troy, Michigan, on Monday, Aug.. 29, 2022, one of many trees that were toppled due to strong gusty winds as storms moved through the Midwest Monday afternoon and into the evening. (Photo/David Lambert)

A line of storms that produced a windy start to the week in the Midwest was responsible for at least one death Monday night and led to more than half a million power outages in Michigan and four other states, with wind gusts topping out at alarming speeds in several other locales.

The dangerous winds uprooted large trees and downed numerous tree limbs. A woman was killed in Toledo when a tree fell on her during Monday night's storms, local station WTVG reported.

The round of severe thunderstorms began Monday afternoon and quickly made their mark across the region, stretching from Iowa to Ohio before heading eastward into Pennsylvania and bringing with it bursts of heavy rain and intense wind gusts of up to 81 miles per hour in some spots. Driving the storms was an advancing cold front colliding with hot and humid air that had been in the area over the past several days.

Both Indiana and Michigan dealt with dangerous wind gusts due to the storms, including 81-mph gusts in Lowell, Indiana, 70-mph gusts at Detroit's City Airport and a 66-mph gust reported in Holland, Michigan, according to AccuWeather data.

Strong winds accompanied downpours throughout the afternoon, such as this scene from St. Joseph County in Indiana:

Strong winds and driving rain in northeastern St. Joseph County…and our power just went out. #DriveSafe if on the roads. Visibility will be horrible.



Watch for downed power lines and trees.



🚦that are out should be treated as a 4️⃣-way 🛑 #INwx pic.twitter.com/Wz9VRDnGIu — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) August 29, 2022

As a result, power outages were widespread across the area, particularly in the Great Lakes State. As of 9:30 p.m. EDT, more than 600,000 customers in Michigan had lost power, according to PowerOutage.US.

The highest concentration of Michigan outages Monday has been in the southern part of the state, where Calhoun County Monday evening was reporting 20,653 of the 62,683 customers tracked on PowerOutage were without power, nearly a third of the population. Nearby Jackson County's outages affected roughly 28% of the customer base, with 22,079 outages entering the evening.

Storm clouds gather above Great American Ballpark prior to a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The game is delayed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Just south of the main outage concentration, Indiana also dealt with mass outages Monday evening, with more than 50,000 customers losing power at the peak of the outage, according to PowerOutage.US. This included more than 6,000 outages in Steuben County on the northeast border of the state.

Other states dealing with outages during the evening hours were Ohio (31,832 customers cut off), Pennsylvania (17,288 outages) and New York (10,33 outages).

Earlier in the afternoon Monday, several reports emerged of hail and multiple downed trees due to the heavy winds, including branches downed north of Grant Park, Illinois, approximately 50 miles south of Chicago.

The storms also drenched streets in Columbus, Ohio, causing a rough commute for some:

Within a span of 20 mins, roads are flooding pic.twitter.com/k6vGRauqAq — Ty Fisher (@FisherTyler__) August 29, 2022

The threat of stormy weather was expected to revisit the region into the late evening hours. Representing the Midwest's largest hub, the Chicago office of the National Weather Service reported at 5 p.m. CDT that thunderstorms would redevelop throughout the evening, with more potentially damaging winds that are capable of downing tree limbs and fences.

More damaging hail capable of denting cars as well as soaking downpours were also forecasted.

AccuWeather forecasters stated that the front will shift east on Tuesday, setting up potentially dangerous weather across parts of the Northeast, particularly the Interstate 81 corridor in the Appalachians and Great Lakes region, as well as parts of northern New England.

Threats from the storms Tuesday will include lightning strikes, localized flooding downpours and winds that could gust up to 80 mph. Tuesday evening, the storms will push into the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia areas.

