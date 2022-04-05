Deadly storms leave trail of destruction across southern US
Injuries and at least one death were reported across the South on Wednesday as intense storms barreled across the region, including one twister that triggered the first tornado emergency of 2022.
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 5, 2022 7:22 PM EDT
Updated Apr. 6, 2022 8:28 AM EDT
A large tornado that caused damage over several miles in South Carolina's Allendale County on April 5 was captured on video from a nearby farm.
Active weather in the Southeast refused to let up Tuesday as tornadoes and severe storms touched down across several states, leaving at least one person dead. Threats from severe storms continue in the region and will stick around through Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Storms rolled through Bryan County, Georgia, Tuesday, with the local Sheriff's Office commenting that the northern part of the county in eastern Georgia was "hard hit."
One fatality was confirmed in Pembroke, Georgia, located about 30 miles west of Savannah, when a suspected tornado tore through the town on Tuesday evening, The Associated Press said. Multiple injuries were also reported, but officials said those injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Multiple tornadoes were seen on the ground in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina beginning in the early-afternoon hours Tuesday, with perhaps the most damage noted in Allendale County in southwestern South Carolina -- the least populous county of the state. A tornado was confirmed in the county at 4:05 p.m. EDT, damaging local buildings, and the county's 911 call center reported roofs blown off of local structures around the same time.
A rare tornado emergency was issued for Allendale as the twister barreled toward the town and surrounding areas. This was the first tornado emergency issued in 2022 and is a special weather bulletin that is reserved for extreme scenarios when there is a significant tornado danger that could cause multiple fatalities.
A hook echo is seen on the AccuWeather radar near Allendale, South Carolina, at 4 p.m. EDT on April 5, 2022.
The Allendale County tornado was one of several confirmed in South Carolina Tuesday afternoon, as another touched down in northeastern Newberry County at approximately 3:36 p.m. EDT. The tornado was located near the local airport, moving northeast at 35 mph. The state's atmosphere reflected the severe weather, sending ominous cloud coverage over Spartanburg County, among other areas.
The storms continued to roll through South Carolina into Tuesday evening, with tornadoes likely touching down in Varnville, South Carolina, and Manning, South Carolina. In Manning, the damage was quickly noticeable, particularly in a local shopping center.
Tornadoes also hit South Carolina's southern neighbors hard, as Alabama and Georgia were both confirmed to have several twisters on Tuesday afternoon. Meteorologists identified several radar-confirmed tornadoes, including Elmore County and the city of Troy, where the storm was strong enough to flip over one resident's vehicle. Damage survey teams will be sent into the field to determine if tornadoes did touch down in these areas and how strong they were.
Two Alabama state hubs, capital city Montgomery and college city Auburn, narrowly missed the damage. One tornado touched down southeast of the state capital in Orion, Alabama, but did not enter the city's metro area. A tornado warning was issued for Auburn with local officials telling residents to seek shelter, but no reports of major damage have been made as of Tuesday evening.
A populated area in the city of Macon, Georgia, also avoided a direct hit, though a tornado was confirmed via radar north of the city at 3:38 EDT. Other Georgia tornado confirmations Tuesday took place near the U.S. Army installation at Fort Benning, as well as Blakely and north of Payne.
The storms that struck the Southeast Tuesday made their way from East Texas during the morning hours, where they were blamed for at least one death. As they trekked across the Southeast, the storms also inundated roadways, causing a few roads to close in Atmore, Alabama.
The threat of lightning and severe weather also suspended play at Augusta National Golf Club for most of Tuesday where golfers and spectators gathered for a practice round before the start of The Masters. More weather-related delays are possible through Wednesday, limiting opportunities for contenders to practice before the start of the tournament on Thursday.
More damaging storms and tornadoes will be possible across the storm-wary Southeast through Wednesday night as a new round of severe thunderstorms sparks over the region.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com.
