Deadly landslide in Nepal leaves dozens missing
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 14, 2020 11:19 AM
Aerial footage captured on Aug. 13, shows the devastation left behind by a landslide in Chiareggio, Italy, which killed three people as it swept through the area on the 12th.
A season of heavy monsoonal rain in Nepal is now wreaking deadly havocs.
At 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, local time, a landslide ravaged the Lidi area of the Jugal Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchok. The village is located approximately 47 km (29 miles) northeast of Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.
The New York Times reported that 11 people were killed with another 27 people still missing as of Friday evening. Five critically injured people were airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu.
"Rescue work is underway, but there are difficulties due to the remote area," said Jugal village chairman Hom Narayan Shrestha.
Madhav Prasad Kafle, the Deputy Superintendent and spokesmen for District Police, told the Kathmandu Post that the landslide buried more than a dozen homes and about 30 sustained significant damage.
The hill above the Lidi settlement was washed away in the heavy rainfall back on July 10, which put many of the villagers on edge due to the increased risk for a landslide. Resident Aash Bahadur Dong said locals had submitted memorandums to authorities asking to be moved to a safer location.
Rounds of rain and heavy thunderstorms struck in parts of the area this week, which may have attributed to the cause of the landslide.
Even more rainfall is anticipated across the region through the weekend as recovery efforts persist.
In late July through early August, heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides across Sindhupalchok, killing at least 18 people.
The hilly terrain of the Himalayas is often susceptible to landslides during monsoon season, when heavy rains often inundate India, Bangladesh and Nepal from June to September each year.
A cloud of dust rises as loose earth moves down a slope at the site of a landslide in Sindhupalchowk area, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Katmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Dinesh Gole)
In 2014, the same region of Sindhupalchok was inundated by heavy rains, leading to a landslide in early August. This landslide near the Sunkoshi River had widespread effects, killing 156 people and becoming one of the most deadly landslides in Nepal's history.
Some disaster officials in Nepal have said that landslides have become more frequent lately, especially since the horrific earthquake of April 2015 in Nepal killed more than 8,700 people and destabilized much of the ground around the country.
