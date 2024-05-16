Damaging thunderstorms to jolt Gulf Coast states this weekend

Rounds of heavy rain and severe weather will roll through the Southeast this weekend before the severe weather threat shifts back to the central United States.

Thunderstorms roared through the Southeast for yet another day on May 14.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking new episodes of severe weather that are forecast to erupt into the weekend. While hazardous weather will shift eastward across the South into Saturday, the central Plains will once again take center stage for damaging thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.

There will be a risk of serious, life-threatening flash flooding within the severe weather zones into the weekend, which can pose an even greater threat to life and property than the dangers from hail, damaging winds and lightning strikes combined.

The same storm system was responsible for producing thunderstorms on Thursday evening, which led to four fatalities related to strong winds. Hundreds of thousands of customers were still without power as of late Friday night.

In New Orleans, a wind gust of 84 mph was recorded.

Heavy, damaging storms to shift into the Southeast into Saturday

The severe thunderstorm and flooding downpour risk will shift eastward toward the lower Mississippi Valley and eventually reach the Southeast coast for the beginning of the weekend.

"An active pattern across the Southern states and Gulf Coast will continue with more rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms and flooding downpours...into Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

"Severe thunderstorms could cause isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail in this zone," Pydynowski said.

"Flooding downpours and localized severe weather will progress eastward on Saturday into Georgia, parts of the Carolinas and the remainder of the Florida Panhandle and northern Florida," Pydynowski said. Pockets of damaging winds and hail can occur, but heavy rainfall is likely to be the most widespread impact.

Outdoor graduations, wedding ceremonies and beach plans are likely to be disrupted.

The next few days of wet weather will add to the staggering rainfall totals so far this month. In Mobile, Alabama, over 9 inches of rain had fallen as of late Friday night, compared to the historical average rain for the entire month of May of 5.39 inches.

Severe dangers return to the nation's midsection by Sunday

"A much-needed break in the rain and severe storms looks to move into the Southern states for the first part of next week," Pydynowski said.

While this region catches a break, AccuWeather forecasters say that a multi-day risk of severe weather will return to the nation's midsection beginning on Sunday.

Omaha, Kansas City, Des Moines, Chicago and Oklahoma City are a handful of the cities that can be impacted by thunderstorms on one or more days during the first half of next week.

Tuesday could be a significant day of severe weather as the storm system intensifies and pulls warm and humid air northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

