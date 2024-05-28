Dallas blitzed by intense storms, disaster declared amid 1 million power outages

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex was rocked by severe thunderstorms early Tuesday morning packing hurricane-force wind gusts and a deluge that turned roads into rivers.

The latest round of thunderstorms to strike Texas pummeled communities with hail on the evening of Memorial Day.

A chaotic scene unfolded around Dallas early Tuesday morning as a line of intense storms blasted the city before sunrise, upending travel before the morning commute following the extended Memorial Day weekend. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Tuesday morning in the wake of the severe storms.

A 77-mph wind gust was clocked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at 5:47 a.m., CDT, contributing to more than 600 flight delays and 270 cancellations at the airport, according to FlightAware.

The hurricane-force wind gusts caused havoc across the area, snapping tree limbs and bringing down power lines.

Over 1 million homes and businesses across Texas were without power as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us, including nearly 350,000 outages in Dallas County. Power outages could last for several days in the hardest-hit areas, according to WFAA.

Flooding scenes in Dallas today as intense storms hammer the area, leaving more than 750,000 customers without power. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/fssge1lNJR — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 28, 2024

The morning storms also unleashed a deluge that caused flooding in parts of the city. Some areas picked up nearly 2 inches of rain in under four hours, just shy of the 2.35 inches that fell in Dallas all of last May.

Roads turned to river in the hardest-hit areas, including in Garland, Texas, located a few miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

Additional thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Dallas area which could complicate cleanup and power restoration efforts in the wake of Tuesday's storms, as well as threaten with additional rounds of flooding and damage.