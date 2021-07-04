Daily downpours to deluge South Texas, northern Mexico this week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 4, 2021 2:33 PM EDT
Much of central and eastern Texas has seen copious amounts of rain over the last several weeks. Rain is likely to fall farther west in the Lone Star State this week, but it may be too much of a good thing.
A few downpours are likely to start the week on Monday in south-central Texas, South Texas and northern Mexico, due to very moist air to the south of a cold front.
This front is expected to fall apart by Tuesday. However, that will not spell an end to the rain. In fact, it is likely to be just the start.
An area of low pressure over south-central Texas is expected to be cut off from the jet stream. When a system becomes cut off, this causes weather systems to move very slowly. Therefore, areas of good weather tend to last in a particular location for several days. Unfortunately, this also means that wet weather can last for multiple days.
Parts of southwestern Texas are abnormally dry or in a moderate drought according to the United States Drought Monitor. The expected rain will help to alleviate these dry conditions. That said, repeated downpours could lead to ponding on roadways and isolated instances of flooding. Texas cities such as San Antonio, Victoria, McAllen and Brownsville will be at risk for locally heavy rain. In Mexico, more widespread problems may occur.
"The worst of the impacts on U.S. soil will likely be confined to far southern Texas," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Northeastern Mexico will really be the main bullseye for adverse effects," she continued.
Rain will fall in South Texas through much of the week, but the low will be moving into Mexico. This will cause the heaviest rain to fall in cities such as Monterrey.
"Days of drenching downpours will lead to heightened flooding concerns across the Gulf Coast and much of northern Mexico," stated Gilbert.
As the rain begins, any waterways that may be running low given the dry conditions will be replenished. Eventually though, some could have issues.
"Area rivers and streams can swell to concerning levels as a result of almost a full week straight of rainfall," cautioned Gilbert.
While flooding can be a problem in the cities and towns in Mexico, the greatest risk will exist in higher elevations.
"Saturated ground in the more mountainous terrain of the region can become unstable with continued downpours, possibly leading to mudslides," warned Gilbert.
Not only is the rain expected to last for multiple days, but the high-moisture content of the air could lead to several inches of rain in a short period of time. Both the duration and intensity of the rain will heighten the flooding risk.
Heavy rain will continue in Mexico and Texas through Thursday. Texas should largely dry out by Friday, but downpours will continue to drench northern Mexico.
The storm system will slowly drift westward through northern Mexico on Saturday. By Sunday, the low pressure is finally expected to largely dissipate, bringing an end to most of the rain and giving any floodwaters a chance to begin to recede.
