At least 9 deaths blamed on powerful storm that toppled trees and flooded roads

At least nine people died as a powerful storm swept through Kentucky, causing flooding that inundated roads and homes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Another person died in Georgia, an official there said.

Heavy rainfall caused severe flash flooding in parts of Kentucky and Virginia on Feb. 15.

(CNN) — At least nine people died as a powerful storm swept through Kentucky, causing flooding that inundated roads and homes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Another person died in Georgia, an official there said.

Emergency responders are now in a search and rescue phase and have performed over 1,000 rescues in under 24 hours, Beshear said. The governor described the storm as “one of the most serious weather events we’ve dealt with in at least a decade.”

Video footage captured in multiple states shows toppled trees, vehicles submerged in floodwaters and inundated houses with widespread reports of flooded roads, businesses and homes in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Water levels reached historic highs in Kentucky as the storm gained momentum Saturday, officials said, two years after catastrophic flooding left 43 people dead and devastated parts of the state. Beshear on Sunday called the impact to the state “massive” and cited “hundreds of water rescues” and “multiple fatalities.”

“We need Kentuckians to remain alert. There are more than 300 road closures, with (state transportation) leaders saying the statewide impact is historic,” Beshear posted on social media. “From mudslides in the east to snow in the west, the situation is dangerous. Please plan ahead, avoid travel and stay safe, Kentucky,” the governor said.

The deaths include at least one child, Beshear said. “We believe this number is going to grow,” he said. He urged Kentuckians to stay off the roads, adding several of the deaths have been attributed to motor vehicle accidents.

Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky ahead of the storm Friday and Sunday thanked President Donald Trump for approving a federal disaster declaration, making federal aid funding available to impacted areas.

The severe weather event will “continue for several more days,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson said Sunday. Beshear warned of continued flooding, including riverbank flooding, in coming days.

A flash flood emergency was issued for Tazewell, Mercer and Summers counties in Virginia, where swift water rescues have been underway since Saturday.

“The frigid water temperatures that can result in rapid hypothermia for anyone caught in the flooding,” the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, warned.

Across the country, over 10 million people remain under a winter storm warning that will last through Monday morning from upstate New York to New England.

A nursing home in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, about 10 miles from the Kentucky border, was forced to evacuate residents Saturday due to rising waters, according to Macon County Emergency Medical Services.

Multiple agencies helped in the effort to safely take 52 residents to another facility, where they will remain until water levels recede, county EMS said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across swaths of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, with isolated instances of more than 6 inches.

Parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee were under flash flood emergencies and warnings through Sunday morning. Flood watches in some areas will continue into Monday. Several tornado warnings were issued across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee late Saturday, before the storm pushed into Georgia on Sunday morning.

At least 265,000 customers in Georgia, 183,000 in Alabama, 64,000 in Mississippi and 20,000 in Louisiana were without power at 6:30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us. Around 60,000 were also left in the dark across Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.

By 10 a.m. ET, power had been restored to many parts of Georgia and Alabama, but nearly 44,000 customers in North Carolina and South Carolina were without power.

A 73-year-old resident of Manchester, Kentucky, died in the Horse Creek area after being swept away by floodwaters Saturday night, officials said. The man was driving on Kentucky Highway 8, according to the Clay County Coroner’s Office. He was carried away by the heavy currents after leaving the vehicle, the coroner’s office told CNN.

Two more people were confirmed dead in Kentucky after a vehicle was swept away amid flash flooding around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hart County, according to a National Weather Service report.

And in Georgia, one person died in the Grove Park area of Atlanta overnight when a large tree fell on a home amid “tremendous thunderstorm activity” in the area, Atlanta Fire Capt. Scott Powell said Sunday. Fire units responded to a 911 call made just before 5 a.m. and found one person trapped inside the house, he said.

“There was an extended operation to remove that person. Unfortunately, it did result in a fatality,” said Powell.

Alabama town slammed by storm

The storm looks set to wane by Monday, but parts of the Great Lakes could be buried by lake-effect snow in its wake.

Structures in Tuscumbia, Alabama, including one of the city’s middle schools, lost their roofs from strong winds, according to the town’s mayor.

“There is a lot of damage downtown,” William Foster told CNN affiliate WAFF Sunday morning. Drones would arrive in the morning to assess the roofs and other damage caused by the storm, he said, while a team from the Red Cross would also be deployed.

“There were no calls about major injuries,” the mayor added.

“Most calls were for lack of power, oxygen.”

The city government posted a statement on Facebook warning that downtown Tuscumbia “was directly impacted” by the sweeping storm and asked residents to avoid the area.

CNN has reached out to the Tuscumbia Police Department and the Tuscumbia Utilities Department for more details.

The second week of February brought wild weather across the U.S., leading to some incredible videos. These are just a few.

Flash flood event extremely rare

A rare level 4-of-4 for high risk of flooding rainfall was in place for more than 1.5 million people in parts of northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky where “life-threatening and significant flooding is anticipated,” according to the Weather Prediction Center. That threat level has now ended.

Such weather events are issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 40% of all flood-related deaths, research from the prediction center shows.

The threat level is raised because the atmospheric setup for the storm is “quite unusual for mid-February” and could support rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest storms, according to the center. Half a foot of precipitation could fall in the high-risk area where heavier bouts of rain essentially get stuck for an extended period, the center said.

Almost no area could absorb that much rain without flooding, but recent storms have already soaked soils in this region and make the threat that much more serious.

Communities from eastern Arkansas to West Virginia were under a level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall Saturday, the center said.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in 10 counties and a state of preparedness in all 55 counties Saturday, while the National Guard has been deployed in Virginia to assist with recovery efforts.

By Saturday afternoon, Kentucky streets were already inundated, with some areas seeing 2 to 4 inches of rain.

In Jackson, Kentucky, “serious flooding” overflowed the 75-acre Panbowl Lake as teams rushed to evacuate the area and facilities including a nursing home and hospital, officials said Saturday night.

In Whitesburg, Kentucky, residents at the Letcher Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility were temporarily relocated to a local high school. “We will reach out to inform each family individually as we arrange transportation for their loved one,” the nursing home said in a post on Facebook.

Floodwaters surged through the roadways in several cities throughout Simpson County, Kentucky. Elsewhere in the state, dozens of flooded roads were closed in Adair County, according to emergency management officials.

This story has been updated with additional information.

