At least 3 dead after powerful storms including tornadoes sweep across several states

“There’s places burning...There’s power lines through people’s windows.”

A powerful tornado touched down in Fryburg, Ohio, as a deadly severe storm system made its way through the region on March 14.

Strong storms that likely included tornadoes swept through eastern Indiana and western Ohio on Thursday evening, injuring at least 20 and leaving three people dead. A suspected tornado that hit the community of Indian Lake in western Ohio killed at least three people, Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds told WSYX, a news station based in Columbus, Ohio.

Chief Deputy Joe Kopus of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in Bellefontaine, Ohio, said there would likely be more fatalities discovered, adding there is "heavy damage" in Lakeview, Midway, Orchard Island and Russells Point, according to The Associated Press.

Amber Fagan, president and chief executive of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, told the AP Lakeview was “completely demolished,” with homes, campgrounds and a laundromat destroyed.

“There’s places burning,” she said. “There’s power lines through people’s windows.”

“As far as we know, we have lots of injuries. We don’t know the extent of the injuries,” Logan County spokesperson Sheri Timmers said. “An RV park was impacted.”

Destructive storms leave path of destruction in Ohio

“I have a report of a building collapse. There’s people trapped. There are some injuries from the different campgrounds and houses up around the lake,” David Crissman, mayor of the county seat, Bellefontaine, told CNN.

“Many significant injuries” are also being reported throughout Winchester, Indiana, after a suspected twister ripped through the community.

“There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don’t know the number. I don’t know where they are. I don’t know what those injuries are,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter told reporters late Thursday. “There’s a lot that we don’t know yet... Every single one of these facilities are going to have to be checked, especially those that have completely collapsed.”

“I’m shaken; it’s overwhelming,” Winchester Mayor Bob McCoy said after he and his wife rode out a suspected tornado in a closet. “I heard what sounded like a train and then I started hearing sirens.”

State police were helping with search and rescue efforts in Winchester. Temporary shelters have been set up for residents, agency spokesperson Sgt. Scott Keegan said on social media.

Up to half of the buildings in Selma, Indiana, near Winchester – appear to be damaged in the wake of a severe thunderstorm that may have brought a tornado, the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency said.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police earlier said another suspected tornado struck Jefferson County, damaging several homes and downing trees and power lines.

No, that’s not a baseball…This was the size of the hail that came through with the storm in Jefferson and Switzerland Counties. Multiple state police vehicles received damage from the massive hail. pic.twitter.com/uY4IveK0Fp — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 14, 2024

He posted photos on X showing damaged homes, along with a photo of a baseball-sized hailstone.

The storms were part of a sprawling system that put more people from Texas to western Pennsylvania under threat of severe storms Thursday into early Friday. Survey teams from the National Weather Service will be in the Winchester and Selma areas Friday to assess the damage, the service said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

