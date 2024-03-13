Damaging hail, tornadoes to focus on Mississippi Valley into Thursday night

A potentially dangerous and highly damaging hail event will threaten portions of the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley along with several tornadoes into Thursday night.

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer shares an update on severe weather from Kansas City airport, showing concern for the rental car park.

Ingredients are coming together for a potentially dangerous and highly damaging hail event over portions of the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley into Thursday night, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat will expand to include more than a dozen states in the middle of the nation.

Hailstones the size of baseballs could hammer portions of north-central Kansas to north-central Missouri late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This includes the metro areas of Kansas City, Missouri, and Topeka, Kansas, as well as the vicinity of Beatrice, Nebraska. Some hailstones could even approach the size of softballs in the most intense storms.

Golf ball and egg-sized hail fell on parts of Missouri and Kansas on Tuesday evening and was likely just a small sample of what may unfold.

On Thursday, the risk of severe weather will broaden and extend farther to the south and east, all the way to northeastern Texas to central Illinois and western Indiana. Major metro areas at risk for severe weather and possible tornadoes include St. Louis; Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Peoria, Illinois.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a high risk of severe weather centered on northwestern Arkansas for Thursday afternoon and evening.

There is the likelihood of several tornadoes as well as powerful wind gusts during the severe weather events into Thursday night, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

"Any of these severe weather events will pose a significant risk to lives and property," Deger warned.

The severe weather risk will extend well past dark and add to the danger. People are urged to stay aware and updated with severe weather and tornado bulletins as they are issued and to have a plan of action in place for all family members ahead of the storms.

Vehicle owners may want to take preventative measures to avoid total damage to their property. Along with shattering windows and damaging vehicles, hail this large can result in serious injury and fatality.

Hailstones larger than baseballs pelted areas near Yuma, Colorado, on Aug. 8, 2023. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)

By Friday, the storm system triggering the severe weather will be past its peak as it moves eastward and the intensity of thunderstorms is likely to ease.

"The severe weather may transition to a flash flood threat as it advances to the south and east on Friday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

A general 2-4 inches of rain will fall with local amounts that may exceed 6 inches from northern and central Louisiana to central and southern Mississippi and Alabama. This is enough rain to trigger small stream and low-lying area flooding and may have some of the secondary rivers in the region surging.

Daytime heating on Friday may cause the leading edge of the downpours to erupt into robust thunderstorms once again in parts of the Southeastern states.

