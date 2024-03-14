Twisters, baseball-sized hail hammer the Plains, and more severe weather looms

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer intercepted a "big-time tornado" on Wednesday amid a surge of severe weather that spawned hailstorms and damaging winds in the central United States.

These scenes show the view on the ground across Kansas on the evening of March 13 as a tornado ripped across the landscape and thunderstorms pelted homes with hail.

"Big time tornado, we just intercepted it," Extreme Meteorologist Reed Rimmer exclaimed as he pursued one of many severe thunderstorms that erupted over the central United States late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The twister touched down near Alta Vista, Kansas, located about 100 miles west of Kansas City, and was one of the only reported tornadoes during Wednesday's severe weather.

A tornado that touched down near Alta Vista, Kansas, on March 14, 2024. (AccuWeather)

Hail was the primary danger with the storms, with NOAA's Storm Prediction Center receiving more than 150 reports of hail. Chunks of ice as large as baseballs and grapefruits pelted parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Golf ball-sized hail was also measured in Illinois.

One of Wednesday's severe storms tracked over Kansas City, hammering the metro area with reports of hail 1 to 1.75 inches in diameter.

More widespread severe thunderstorms will be possible from Illinois and Indiana to the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday as the same system responsible for Wednesday's twisters and hailstorms advances eastward.

