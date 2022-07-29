AccuWeather forecasters warn about potential for new flood disasters

The same unrelenting weather pattern that led to catastrophic flooding in St. Louis and Kentucky will persist this weekend — and more rain is forecast for flood-ravaged portions of Kentucky.

Rounds of excessive rainfall are forecast to continue into the weekend across a portion of the U.S. that stretches from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

Flooding downpours will continue to threaten lives and property across a lengthy corridor of the United States through this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. And even though the heaviest rain will take a brief break from flood-ravaged Kentucky as the swath of torrential downpours shifts southward, dangers will return to hard-hit areas in the eastern part of the state by the end of the weekend.

A slow-moving front is the culprit behind repeated showers and thunderstorms, which have triggered dangerous flash flooding that has claimed more than a dozen lives in eastern Kentucky and two lives in the St. Louis area this week. Dozens of dramatic high-water rescues became necessary in both areas as flash flood emergencies ensued.

“Both the St. Louis metro area and eastern Kentucky will get a break from flooding rainfall into Saturday evening,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. “However, as the front wanders northward once again, downpours will return to the zone from southern Missouri to southern Illinois Saturday night and then to central and southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia from Sunday to Monday.”

Most of the rain is expected to stay south of St. Louis, which experienced renewed flooding with additional rainfall on Thursday evening. Six children were rescued from high water that trapped them in a daycare, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

Rain will not dodge hard-hit areas in Kentucky for the entire weekend.

Several additional inches of rain on top of wet ground will renew the flash flood risk in portions of Kentucky and West Virginia from Sunday into Monday. AccuWeather forecasters urge people to stay alert to flooding dangers, monitor flood watches and warnings and avoid low-lying areas along small streams and secondary rivers. There is the potential for swift-rising water that can block escape routes on Sunday and Monday.

"Additional roads and bridges may become washed out and impassable," Anderson said. "In areas of steep terrain, there will also be the risk of mudslides."

AccuWeather meteorologists remain concerned for incidents of dangerous flash flooding and the potential for a localized flooding disaster anywhere in the swath from southeastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico to southern Kansas, northern Oklahoma, southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, much of Tennessee and even portions of North Carolina and southern Virginia into Sunday.

Persistent showers and thunderstorms will move over areas along an approximately 1,200-mile-long stretch of the country in a phenomenon that meteorologists refer to as training. Rainfall of 2-4 inches will be common in this zone with higher amounts between 4 and 8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches through this weekend.

Some parts of the nation in the potential flood zone were facing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions at the start of the week. However, excessive rainfall of 8-12 inches within several hours can trigger flooding regardless of drought status.

Towns and cities in the path of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding over the southern Plains include Lamar, Colorado; Dodge City, Kansas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Farther to the east, some of the cities in the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest risk for dangerous and disruptive flooding downpours include Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Ozark Mountains, which has hilly terrain similar to that which contributed to deadly flash flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this week, is one of the regions facing heavy rainfall this weekend, forecasters say. Life-threatening flash flooding could develop in the area as the wet pattern persists.

Farther to the east along the Interstate 40 corridor, eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina could face similarly dangerous conditions into Sunday. Relief from heavy rain will arrive as downpours shift northward later in the weekend into early next week.

Forecasters and officials warned motorists to avoid driving on flooded roadways. Water may be deeper than it appears, and road surfaces can be washed away beneath floodwaters.

Despite triggering flooding dangers, the rain will be beneficial in alleviating drought conditions gripping the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.

On top of that, cloud cover alone will help suppress temperatures for a couple of days in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, where highs around the 100-degree mark have been so common this summer.

On Thursday, Tulsa had its "coolest" day of the month so far through July 28 with a reading of 96 F. A rainfall of 1.10 inches accompanied the cooler air and delivered the most precipitation in a single day since June 10, when 1.21 inches fell. As more frequent storms prowl the city into this weekend, temperatures are forecast to reach no higher than the 80s which would bring the coolest weather since June 8, when the high was 79 degrees.

Enough clouds may dip into the Dallas area to keep highs below 100 on Saturday. July 3-28, Dallas has amassed 24 days with highs at or above the century mark. The last time Dallas had a high under 100 was nearly two weeks ago, on July 15, with a high of 99. There is a small chance that the front dips far enough to the south to deliver a brief downpour to the metropolitan area this weekend. The last time there was 0.01 of an inch or greater was on June 3, which was 55 days ago.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.