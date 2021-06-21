1st full day of summer brings springlike chill to Midwest
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 21, 2021 3:43 AM EDT
Severe thunderstorms from Wisconsin to Ohio dropped large hail and heavy rain from Friday to Saturday, leading to flash flooding and damage.
A significant shake-up in the atmospheric pattern arrived in the Midwest just in time for Father's Day and the official start of astronomical summer. AccuWeather forecasters say that the coolest conditions of the month will follow a round of intense thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorms kicked off on Sunday afternoon across portions of Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri. Multiple hail and wind reports were made across the region during the day, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. By the evening hours, severe thunderstorms pushed through Illinois, Indiana and into Michigan.
Tornado warnings also flared up across portions of the Midwest late Sunday evening into early Monday morning. At least one confirmed tornado touched down in a suburb of Chicago.
In the wake of severe weather, another shock to the system will move into the Midwest as the cold front progresses eastward into Monday.
"Ironically, the first full day of summer will bring a significant cooldown to much of the Midwest in the wake of a potent cold front," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Astronomical summer officially began at 10:32 p.m. CDT, on Sunday, but some residents may find themselves in the midst of springlike weather.
"It'll feel more like mid-May on Monday rather than the first full day of summer across much of the region," Pydynowski added.
For some locations, it'll be the coolest weather experienced this June so far. Many cities across the Midwest and even into the northern Plains are running much hotter than average from June 1 to present. Temperature departures from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Minneapolis to Chicago have climbed upwards of 7 degrees Fahrenheit above normal since the start of June.
Although its normal high temperature climbs from the middle 70s to the low 80s throughout June, Minneapolis has recorded a whopping 11 days of temperatures above 90 degrees this June. Nine of these scorching days occurred consecutively from June 3 to June 11. With a stretch of heat like that, it is no wonder the city is more than 12 degrees above normal thus far in June.
As cooler air filters into the northern United States Sunday, Minneapolis struggled to reach even 74 for a high temperature. By Monday, a high temperature in the upper 60s is forecast.
High temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s on Monday will be common from the Dakotas to Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri. These springlike high temperatures will also extend into parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. High temperatures in portions of northern Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Minnesota will even be stuck in the 50s on Monday.
"Low humidity will lead to crisp, cool nights, with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s for places like Chicago and Milwaukee Monday night," Pydynowski said.
The last time Chicago experienced a low temperature in the low 50s was June 1.
AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. will keep temperatures near normal or even slightly below normal for much of the remainder of June.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.