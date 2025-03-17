100 tornadoes confirmed from weekend outbreak, including several EF4s

Dozens of tornadoes, including 3 EF4 strength storms, raked across 11 states Friday into Saturday, killing two dozen people.

Residents from Talladega, Alabama, are surveying the damage after the weekend’s storms.

A tornado outbreak swept across 13 states Friday and Saturday, with dozens of tornadoes responsible for at least 26 deaths and the destruction of countless homes and businesses. It was the deadliest tornado outbreak since March 31 - April 1, 2023, when 27 people were killed.

100 confirmed tornadoes, 3 EF4 and 9 EF3 so far

A total of 100 tornadoes had been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) as of Wednesday morning. That number could change as storm surveys are completed this week.

Several homes damaged Saturday also hit by tornado last year

Incredibly, several homes in Paragould, Arkansas, were hit by a second tornado in less than a year. On May 27, 2024, several houses were severely damaged by an EF-2 tornado. On Saturday, another tornado hit the same street, damaging some of the same homes.

EF2 tornado tracks from May 27, 2024 (northwest to southeast) and March 15, 2025 (southwest to northeast) cross over Sandwedge Drive in Paragould, Arkansas. (NWS)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) counted a total of 103 tornado reports Friday and Saturday. Over 300 tornado warnings were issued by the NWS during the two days of storms, with warnings issued from areas near the Gulf Coast on north to Illinois and Indiana.

On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, three of the tornadoes have been preliminarily rated at least EF4 strength, according to the NWS in Little Rock, Arkansas. Two of those EF4s were in Arkansas, something that had not happened on one day in the state's history since 1997. One of the two EF4s was near Diaz in Jackson County, where massive damage was left behind.

Before this outbreak, the most recent EF4 tornado to hit the U.S. was a powerful twister that hit Greenfield, Iowa, on May 21, 2024.

A school bus in Alpine, Alabama was thrown onto a high school's roof by a likely tornado on March 15, 2025. (CNN)

A tornado near Currie, North Carolina and three tornadoes in Pennsylvania, all EF1s, were added to the tally on Sunday.

Extreme winds damaged an even wider area

Beyond the tornadoes, high winds with storms caused hundreds of trees to fall, continuing the severe weather outbreak through Sunday in the Great Lakes states. Over 550,000 electric customers had their power knocked out amid the storms by Sunday evening. The NWS issued 641 severe thunderstorm warnings between Friday and Sunday.

Two children were killed by high winds on Sunday in Brevard, North Carolina, when a tree fell on a mobile home. An additional 16 people were killed by dust storms and related traffic accidents on Friday.