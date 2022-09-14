AccuWeather NOW Live Streaming Service Launches on TiVo+

Copied

AccuWeather Global Weather Center, November 7, 2022— AccuWeather NOWTM, the new video streaming product from AccuWeather, the most used and proven most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings, has officially launched on TiVo+.

TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), makes it easy for people to find, watch and enjoy the content they love in an integrated experience. TiVo+ is a content network that offers over 100,000 movies and TV shows on-demand, with more than 160 live TV channels including news, sports, kids, lifestyle, movies and more.

Through TiVo+, users will now have access to AccuWeather NOW’s forecasts as well as 24/7, continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather – this includes extreme and natural events coverage, global forecasts, climate and weather-related news impacting our changing world and long- and short-form documentaries.

“We are delighted to bring AccuWeather NOW to the TiVo+ growing user base and footprint, delivering high-quality streaming content as audiences’ appetites grow for weather and climate news that is compelling, informative, free and easy to find,” AccuWeather Chief Content Officer, Helen Swenson, who oversees all aspects of the AccuWeather Network, which offers the AccuWeather NOWTM streaming service.

“TiVo is excited to launch the AccuWeather NOW channel as part of the TiVo+ content network,” said Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer for TiVo’s parent company Xperi. “I’m certain our audience will be compelled by the stories illuminating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, and travel as well as the long-form storytelling AccuWeather NOW delivers.”

AccuWeather NOW streaming service complements AccuWeather’s existing suite of platforms, including its award-winning 24/7 national AccuWeather Network, which already reaches more than 33 million households with another 1.5 billion people globally accessing AccuWeather forecasts via digital devices, such as desktop and apps, as well as radio, television and newspapers and digital out of home.

# # #

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries, and saved tens of billions of dollars in property damage.

Today, AccuWeather is the most recognized and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, known to billions, and is proven and verified to be the most accurate. Digitally, AccuWeather is the #1 weather destination in the world and one of the top destination sites that exist globally.

AccuWeather forecasts appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, heard on over 400 radio stations, and on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network reaches 35 million households, and its AccuWeather NOW streaming service is available to more than 200 million active users on many platforms, including Roku, Xumo, Red Box, LG, Amazon, and Freevee.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts from any source.

AccuWeather's story is one of a fanatical dedication to Superior Accuracy ™, detail, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the loyalty and commitment of many people who have joined AccuWeather’s center of excellence, including many others who have dedicated their entire careers to AccuWeather.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the “father of modern commercial meteorology.” Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named “the most accurate man in weather” by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts and weather news. The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX® Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, TiVo+, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.