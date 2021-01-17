Top-rated women's thermals to keep you warm in the cold weather
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Jan. 17, 2021 9:46 AM EST
The peak of winter is here, and everyone can certainly feel it. Whether you're out walking the dogs in your local park, hiking at the national park, or just blowing the snow on your driveway, thing are chilly. That's why finding clothing that helps keep you warm without making you immobile is vital.
Thermals are becoming a popular essential to have in your wardrobe for times like these when temperatures drop and the weather is just a bit too cold to handle.
Why thermals? Thermal fabric features heat-retaining properties and is designed to keep you warm, blocking out the cold. Most thermals are made with a woven pattern that retains the heat, and some thermals are designed with innovative technology that is even more effective. And even better -- there are thermals for every price point.
With the end of winter not yet in sight, we've gathered some of the highest-rated thermals for women to get you through until spring.
WOMEN HEATTECH STRETCH FLEECE CREW NECK LONG-SLEEVE T-SHIRT
$ , $14.90
19.90
Uniqlo's HEATTECH and fleece features a basic style, making it easy to pair with all outfits, from casual days out to hiking in the hills. It fits true to size and has added stretch for comfort, combining the softness of a fleece with the performative insulating capabilities of Uniqlo's favored HEATTECH technology, you'll be kept snug even on the coldest of days.
WOMEN HEATTECH EXTRA WARM LEGGINGS
$ , $14.90
24.90
These Extra Warm Thermal Leggings are 1.5 times warmer than the regular HEATTECH version, and with an all-new design recently updated for a more secure fit, you'll be comfortable in all your outings.
SOCIALITE Long Sleeve Thermal Henley Top
$38.00, $24.90
Perfect for a casual day out, for running errands, dinner with friends, or dropping the kids off at school. The relaxed fit and split-neck top is made from 63% polyester, 34% rayon, and 3% spandex. Consider it an essential in your wardrobe ready to throw on when the weather is breezy.
ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds Women's Stretch Fleece High Waisted Long Underwear Thermal Legging
$9.96
These affordable base-layer thermals come in various colors and are high-waist and slim fit through the hips and thighs, while the leg is a skinny fit, making them super comfy when worn underneath your clothes without clunking. There's also a hidden pocket in the front of the waistband, plus a gusset for a more comfortable fit.
ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds Women's Stretch Fleece Long Underwear Thermal Top
$9.96
The affordable thermal base top to go with the leggings. This warm underwear from ClimateRight offers a slight stretch for comfort and mobility, making it great for hiking in high altitudes where the temperature may be especially punishing. The high neck and long sleeves provide good coverage across your body, with the sleeves featuring thumbs holes to hold your sleeve against your wrists without is bunching.
WOMEN HEATTECH TURTLENECK T-SHIRT
$ , $14.90
19.90
Uniqlo's Turtleneck HEATTECH is one of the most popular products UNIQLO sells. The turtle neck keeps your neck snug and looks great under a vest, plain tee, or sweater. Made from a stretchy yet smooth material that feels soft against your skin.
