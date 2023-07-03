Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake

Authorities said the 34-year-old man dove from an embankment into water that was about 4 feet deep at Lake Gladewater.

People enjoy Lake Gladewater in Texas in a 2019 photo. (City of Gladewater)

(UPI) -- A man died in Texas after diving head-first from a 40-foot embankment into shallow water at Gladewater Lake.

Emergency responders were contacted on Saturday afternoon to attend to a 34-year-old man who dove from an embankment into water that was about 4 feet deep. He was unresponsive when first responders arrived, according to the Gladewater Police Department.

First responders and witnesses delivered life-saving measures to the man to no avail. Police said alcohol may have been involved in the incident.

"Gladewater Fire, Christus EMS and Gladewater Police worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries due to the severity," a statement from the police said.

There were at least seven witnesses to the incident, KLTV in Tyler, Texas, reports.

The area of the lake where the incident happened is surrounded by high embankments where people go to swim. The bottom of the lake is described by police as rocky.

Gladewater Lake's maximum depth is about 30 feet, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The incident is under investigation.