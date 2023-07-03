Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trail’s cliff while hiking with family, authorities say

The 40-year-old man slid down a steep hill and then fell off the cliff at Multnomah Falls, according to officials.

Copied

The incident occurred while the man was hiking with his wife and five children, authorities said.

(CNN) — An Oregon man died on a hike with this family after falling from a cliff at a popular natural recreation site, according to law enforcement.

The 40-year-old man, his wife and five children were hiking at Multnomah Falls, located about 30 miles east of downtown Portland, when he either slipped or stumbled, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Plock told CNN.

The fall happened Saturday around a half mile up the trail, according to Plock.

“He slid down a steep hill and then fell off a cliff,” Plock said. “We estimate it was a 100- to 150-foot fall.”

Corbett Fire responded after the hiker fell at Multnomah Falls, the most-visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. (Corbett Fire District No. 14)

After the father fell, his family and others were unable to see where he landed, Plock told CNN affiliate KATU.

The sheriff’s department and Corbett Fire District responded and searched for the man, finding his body about 45 minutes after the incident occurred, according to tweets from the agencies.

The family is from the Portland metro area, according to authorities.

People at a viewpoint at of Multnomah Falls, a waterfall near Portland along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, on Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In this file photo, people gather to take photos from the bridge in front of Multnomah Falls near Bridal Veil, Oregon. The United States' second-tallest year-round waterfall is a huge tourist draw. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

Visitors walk along a trail at the Multnomah Waterfalls, in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Sept. 26, 2014, in Multnomah Falls, Oregon. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Multnomah Falls has more than 2 million visitors annually and is the most-visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the U.S. Forest Service website.

In August 2022, a woman hiking with friends along the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail died after a head injury from an approximately 100-foot fall, CNN previously reported.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.