Man attacked by Bear in Montana's Glacier National Park

Couple hiking, Glacier National Park, Montana. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A section of trail in Montana's Glacier National Park was closed on Thursday after a hiker was attacked by a bear, officials said.

The National Park Service said a group was hiking on Glacier National Park's Highline Trail early Thursday when they encountered a bear near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead. A 35-year-old man in the group was attacked and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Glacier National Park rangers responded and assisted the injured man's hiking companions in hiking him to Granite Park Chalet, where a Two Bear Air helicopter was waiting. The injured man was flown to the Apgar horse corrals and transferred to a Three Rivers ambulance, which transported him to a hospital in Whitefish.

Numerous bear attacks have been making news lately. Find out what you can do to stay safe if you come upon a bear.

Park officials said the species of bear involved in the attack is still under investigation. The park is home to both grizzly and black bears.

Rangers closed the Highline Trail from Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet on Thursday due to a bear encounter. Park officials said it would remain closed until further notice.

Reporting by TMX