Woman burned after falling in scalding water at Yellowstone National Park

The woman, her husband, and their leashed dog were walking off-trail when she "broke through a thin crust over scalding water."

Tourists watching Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A woman was flown to a hospital with burns on her leg after walking off-trail near Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful geyser, park officials said.

The National Park Service said the 60-year-old New Hampshire woman was visiting Yellowstone National Park with her husband and dog when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

The woman, her husband, and their leashed dog were walking off-trail in a thermal area near the Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she "broke through a thin crust over scalding water." The woman sustained second- and third-degree burns to her lower leg. Her husband and dog were uninjured.

The woman and her husband went to a park medical clinic, and she was later transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The park said the incident is under investigation.

Yellowstone National Park is home to a variety of hydrothermal features, including geysers; hot springs; mudpots, which are acidic hot springs that dissolve the surrounding rock; fumaroles, or steam vents; and travertine terraces, which are hot springs that rise through limestone, depositing calcite into terraces.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution. Pets are also prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, backcountry, and thermal areas.