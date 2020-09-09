2 additional systems could burst onto the scene in Atlantic

The Atlantic is already brimming with activity as Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene churn over the open waters -- and forecasters warn that one of the newcomers this week could threaten the East Coast.

Denver area frostbitten as winter seemingly overtakes summer in a day

"It's actually peak hurricane season and we're out here chasing a snowstorm with real winter weather impacts," extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer, who was covering the storm for AccuWeather, marveled.

Californians brace for escalated wildfire danger despite cooler weather

The state has seen more burnt acreage this year than any other on record, and that total may rise even higher with the arrival of heavy winds that will likely outweigh any cooling benefits.