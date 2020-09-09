Weather News
2 additional systems could burst onto the scene in Atlantic
The Atlantic is already brimming with activity as Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene churn over the open waters -- and forecasters warn that one of the newcomers this week could threaten the East Coast.
Denver area frostbitten as winter seemingly overtakes summer in a day
"It's actually peak hurricane season and we're out here chasing a snowstorm with real winter weather impacts," extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer, who was covering the storm for AccuWeather, marveled.
Californians brace for escalated wildfire danger despite cooler weather
The state has seen more burnt acreage this year than any other on record, and that total may rise even higher with the arrival of heavy winds that will likely outweigh any cooling benefits.
Online Cooking Lessons You Can Do From Your Kitchen
Spending a lot more time at home and not able to eat out as much? Use that time wisely and up your game in the kitchen. Here's how.
How to prepare for an evacuation amid COVID-19
Organizations such as the Red Cross are uniquely preparing to keep people safe in evacuation shelters from both the wildfires and the pandemic in 2020.
AccuWeather School: Tsunamis caused by the weather?
Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but some are actually caused by the weather, and these dangerous waves have a slightly different name. Let’s learn more at AccuWeather School.
News / Recreation
Learn to cook while hunkering down at home
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Many Americans have turned to online cooking lessons in quarantine to brush up on new skills useful in the kitchen, from mastering their dicing technique to understanding what ingredients complement individual dishes.
As the final months of the year approach, there are plenty of reasons you, too, should sharpen your knife and learn from the experts. And if you have been practicing your cooking over the summer, it's time to prepare for fall and winter cooking, because that's a different kettle of fish.
From Thanksgiving, Christmas, to Sunday dog walks followed by a family roast -- the colder seasons have a different style of cooking. Mostly larger, heartwarming meals shared with your family.
Here's where you can pick up lifelong skills of mastering the wooden spoon to impress your family.
Masterclass
MasterClass is $15/month (billed annually)
Pick up skills in the arts of culinary first hand from masters of the trade: cover the basics with Gordan Ramsay, learn to smoke a most impressive brisket with Aaron Franklin, or Gabriela Cámara heartwarming Mexican food, and many more!
It's easy to follow along with the cinematographic shots, and if you're ever in doubt, pause and rewind!
See course here
Coursera: Stanford Introduction to Food and Health
Whether you want to understand the ins and outs of what you're putting into your body, and how it affects you, or want to step into a career of nutritional guidance, this course covers strategies for promoting balanced and healthy eating. Fast food and processed food are incredibly accessible, but just how damaging to society are they? By the end of this course, you'll understand and distinguish which foods will be beneficial to your health, and those that may cause harm. This course also shares a strong case for home cooking and how it should be more embedded within society's culture.
See course here
Udemy: Essential Cooking Skills
$44.99$13.99
69% off
18 lectures • 1 hour and 15 minutes total length
Get down to basics. This Fundamental Essential Cooking Skills Course covers the techniques that can be used to create a wide variety of dishes. Understanding how to cook will help you decide what to cook. With access to the knowledge of your capabilities, you'll have a greater choice in what to serve to your loved ones. Perfect for those who are responsible for cooking this Thanksgiving and Christmas, but aren't feeling too confident about it. This course will cover chopping and blanching vegetables, and butchering a whole chicken.
See course here
Related: