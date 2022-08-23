College essentials: Everything you need for college living this year

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.

For most people who are moving to college, it'll be the first time moving away from the family home, meaning they're starting from scratch when shopping for the essentials when they move out.

Moving to college is an exciting but scary step to take in life. An experience of true adulthood and building independence and making your own decisions, but sometimes you need a helping hand, notably when figuring out what you need to buy that'll make your experience more convenient or just bare essentials.

Keeping in mind that most students will be shopping on a budget, we've gone through all the best bargains for you to start buying your essentials for moving away from home. From bedding and towels to vacuums and mini-fridges, we've gathered all you need and sorted them into a list below.

Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair, Black Walmart

$54.36

Galanz 1.7 Cu ft One Door Mini Fridge Walmart

$89.00, was $104.00

Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set, Steel Gray Walmart

$39.97

Squared Away™ 3-Tier Utility Storage Cart in Grey bed bath and beyond

$28.00, was $40

Simply Essential™ Small Mesh Shower Tote in Black bed bath and beyond

$7.00, was $10

Nestwell™ Hygro Cotton Bath Towel in Chrome/Grey bed bath and beyond

$12.00

Simply Essential™ 6-Cube Organizer in Grey bed bath and beyond

$40.00

Simply Essential™ Microfiber Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter in White bed bath and beyond

$85.00

Simply Essential Adjustable Memory Foam Standard/Queen Bed Pillow

Simply Essential™ Adjustable Memory Foam Standard/Queen Bed Pillow bed bath and beyond

$15.00

Mainstays Mesh Task Chair with Plush Padded Seat, Multiple Colors walmart

$32.96, was $36.96

Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum 2030 Walmart

$24.92, was $28.88

Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set Wayfair

$48.19, was $99.99

