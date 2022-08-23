College essentials: Everything you need for college living this year
For most people who are moving to college, it'll be the first time moving away from the family home, meaning they're starting from scratch when shopping for the essentials when they move out.
Moving to college is an exciting but scary step to take in life. An experience of true adulthood and building independence and making your own decisions, but sometimes you need a helping hand, notably when figuring out what you need to buy that'll make your experience more convenient or just bare essentials.
Keeping in mind that most students will be shopping on a budget, we've gone through all the best bargains for you to start buying your essentials for moving away from home. From bedding and towels to vacuums and mini-fridges, we've gathered all you need and sorted them into a list below.
Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair, Black
Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair, Black
$54.36
Galanz 1.7 Cu ft One Door Mini Fridge
Galanz 1.7 Cu ft One Door Mini Fridge
$89.00, was $104.00
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set, Steel Gray
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set, Steel Gray
$39.97
Squared Away 3-Tier Utility Storage Cart in Grey
Squared Away™ 3-Tier Utility Storage Cart in Grey
$28.00, was $40
Simply Essential Small Mesh Shower Tote in Black
Simply Essential™ Small Mesh Shower Tote in Black
$7.00, was $10
Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel in Chrome/Grey
Nestwell™ Hygro Cotton Bath Towel in Chrome/Grey
$12.00
Simply Essential 6-Cube Organizer in Grey
Simply Essential™ 6-Cube Organizer in Grey
$40.00
Simply Essential Microfiber Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter in White
Simply Essential™ Microfiber Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter in White
$85.00
Simply Essential Adjustable Memory Foam Standard/Queen Bed Pillow
Simply Essential™ Adjustable Memory Foam Standard/Queen Bed Pillow
$15.00
Mainstays Mesh Task Chair with Plush Padded Seat, Multiple Colors
Mainstays Mesh Task Chair with Plush Padded Seat, Multiple Colors
$32.96, was $36.96
Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum 2030
Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum 2030
$24.92, was $28.88
Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set
Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set
$48.19, was $99.99
