Coast Guard rescues man swept away while trying to fix disabled boat with 2 others on board

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call relayed by 911 operators at 7 p.m. Sunday from a boater reporting his father had jumped into the water without a life jacket in an effort to fix their outboard engine and was swept away.

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A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued three people off Puerto Rico. (Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan | Facebook)

A man who jumped into the waters off Puerto Rico to try to fix a disabled boat was rescued along with two others by a good Samaritan and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call relayed by 911 operators at 7 p.m. Sunday from a boater reporting his father had jumped into the water without a life jacket in an effort to fix their outboard engine and was swept away. Two people remained on board the disabled vessel off the coast of Loíza.

Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, as well as a boat from Station San Juan. They issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert vessels in the area, and alerted the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action and Loíza Municipal Office of Emergency Management.

The Coast Guard aircrew arrived on the scene "moments" later, and spotted the man in the water. They directed the Coast Guard boat crew to his position, and he was brought safely on board.

A good Samaritan vessel arrived and assisted by towing the disabled vessel. The Coast Guard boat crew transported the survivor and escorted the good Samaritan and disabled vessel to harbor in Piñones. No injuries were reported.

“This case showcased the very best of the Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan working during a rescue that resulted in three lives saved,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Denis Hernández Labiosa, Coast Guard Station San Juan coxswain for the case.

“With the assistance of a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter, we were able to locate and safely recover a person in the water at night," Hernández Labiosa added. "We greatly appreciate the Good Samaritan for his collaboration which helped bring the boaters and the disabled vessel to safety.”