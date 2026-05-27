Injured hiker airlifted after falling at God's Thumb cliff in Oregon

God's Thumb is a thumb-shaped cliffside rock, offering a popular coastal hike with dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean.

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A photo shows a helicopter that assisted with efforts to rescue an injured person near Roads End Point, south of God’s Thumb, Oregon on May 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: North Lincoln Fire Rescue | Facebook)

An injured hiker was rescued from a coastal cliff in Oregon by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, officials said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were contacted by Lincoln County dispatch at around 4:10 p.m. on May 24 that assistance was needed rescuing a 25-year-old woman who sustained multiple injuries in a fall on God's Thumb, a coastal cliff in Lincoln City.

God's Thumb is a thumb-shaped cliffside rock, offering a popular coastal hike with dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport. Video shows the helicopter crew safely hoisting the injured hiker aboard. The hiker was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

"This rescue was a powerful reminder of how quickly a day outdoors can turn dangerous," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Sobels, Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician. "We're extremely grateful we were able to safely reunite her with her loved ones.”

Reporting by TMX