Fisherman rescued in critical condition after 'sneaker wave' sweeps him out to sea in California

Bystanders and 911 callers reported that the victim was along the shoreline when a powerful sneaker wave struck, incapacitating the fisherman and sweeping him out to sea.

Copied

Fisherman hospitalized after being swept out to sea by a sneaker wave. (Photo Credit: San Francisco Fire Department | Facebook)

A California fisherman was hospitalized in critical condition after being swept out to sea by a "sneaker wave," rescuers said.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) said crews responded along with a police boat, a helicopter and drone units to Baker Beach in the Presidio at around 1 p.m. Friday after 911 callers reported a fisherman had been swept out into the ocean.

Bystanders and 911 callers reported that the victim was along the shoreline when a powerful sneaker wave struck, incapacitating the fisherman and sweeping him out to sea.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sneaker waves a sudden, unexpectedly large waves that surge farther up the beach than expected. The potentially deadly waves are a significant cause of coastal drownings along with West Coast.

Three SFFD rescue swimmers reached the victim "within minutes of dispatch" and brought the fisherman back to shore. There, paramedic rescue swimmers and paramedics continued "advanced life support measures."

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"Early calls to 911 save lives. Thank you to the bystanders who acted quickly," the fire department said. "911 callers got help started quickly, facilitating a fast response and rescue."

The fire department warned beachgoers to "never turn your back on the ocean."

"Stay off wet sand and rocks. Sneaker waves can reach much higher than you expect," the department said. "Stay off wet sand and rocks. Sneaker waves can reach much higher than you expect."

And when someone does get swept into the water, firefighters warn witnesses not to go in after them. Instead, they should call 911 immediately, and if possible, throw them "something that floats."

Reporting by TMX